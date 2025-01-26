Cat allegedly sneezes out blood as pollution hits unhealthy levels in Thailand, pet owners concerned

Cat allegedly sneezes blood out amid pollution crisis in Thailand

A Thai netizen recently shared photos of her cat allegedly sneezing blood due to unhealthy PM2.5 pollution levels in Thailand, raising concerns about the well-being of animals.

On Saturday (25 Jan), the Thai Facebook page Drama Addict posted two pictures of a dark brown cat sitting next to a tissue paper stained with blood.

The images were shared by one of the page’s followers who wanted to highlight the issues pets are experiencing during the country’s PM2.5 pollution crisis.

The owner explained that the pollution levels in Samut Prakan Province were so alarming that even her cat, which has a respiratory problem, was sneezing blood.

She expressed hope that the pollution crisis would improve soon, pointing out that pollution can also affect cats and dogs, especially breeds with short noses.

She urged pet owners to consider providing their pets with an air purifier.

PM2.5 pollution has been getting worse

PM2.5 pollution is a kind of pollution involving fine particles in the air. It has been an ongoing issue in Thailand for years, impacting numerous individuals nationwide.

Recently, Bangkok was listed as one of the ten most polluted cities in the world, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 170 to 200.

Several other cities in the country have also reported AQI levels exceeding 100.

The crisis is primarily attributed to traffic exhaust fumes and forest burning.

People are advised to avoid engaging in outdoor activities and wear proper masks if they need to go outside.

Netizens concerned about animals’ well-being amid pollution

Many netizens and pet owners expressed concern about the impact of pollution on animals.

One netizen expressed sympathy for the cat.

Another netizen shared that they would always turn on an air purifier for their cat due to the feline’s allergy.

“My cat has leukaemia. It is usually healthy, but since the pollution worsened, it has been coughing, eating less, having swollen eyes, and struggling to breathe,” another Facebook user shared.

Another woman shared her worry as her cat has a heart problem.

As PM2.5 pollution can cause serious health conditions over time, many people are hoping the issue will be handled quickly and properly.

Also read: Bangkok Visitors Advised To Wear Masks Or Stay Indoors As Air Pollution Chokes Thai Capital



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Drama Addict on Facebook.