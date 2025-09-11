Rabies outbreak reported in Bangkok, 6 districts declared epidemic zones 

Rabies outbreak causes parts of Bangkok to be declared epidemic zones

Six districts in Bangkok have been declared epidemic zones due to a rabies outbreak.

The order, lasting 30 days, prohibits the movement of animals in the designated areas.

The ban will reportedly last till 8 Oct.

30-day epidemic zones from 9 Sept to 8 Oct

The zones are located in eastern Bangkok and the neighbouring province of Samut Prakan, close to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

According to Bangkok Post, the six affected districts in Bangkok include:

Bang Na

Lat Krabang

Phra Khanong

Prawet

Saphan Sung

Suan Luang

Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan was also declared an epidemic zone.

The order comes after a stray dog infected by rabies was found in Prawet district on Tuesday (9 Sept).

Measures imposed for outbreak

As a result of the order, people will not be allowed to move animals within the designated areas. Animals are also not allowed to be brought out of or into the zones.

Permission must be sought from an authorised vet before any movement is allowed.

Should their pets fall ill, owners must also report to the authorities within 12 hours of their animals displaying symptoms.

If an animal is found dead, they must not be touched until a vet is contacted.

Additionally, residents in affected areas are urged to avoid all contact with stray animals.

Those injured by animals are highly recommended to wash their wounds with soap and to visit a doctor immediately.

Animals infected by rabies might be highly aggressive and display symptoms such as facial distortion and drooling.

Featured image adapted from Zelenenka on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.