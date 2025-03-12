Bank employee in Thailand arrested for embezzling S$316K from client to buy house & send son to foreign school

Bank employee in Thailand embezzles over S$316,000 from client’s account for house & son’s tuition

A 55-year-old bank employee in Thailand was arrested on 10 March after allegedly embezzling more than 8 million baht (approximately S$316,000) from a client’s account.

She reportedly used the money to buy a house, a car, and pay for her son’s tuition at a foreign school.

Stole coworker’s access card to transfer funds

On 8 March, a routine review of bank records flagged two suspicious transfers, each amounting to 4,002,212.33 baht, totalling 8,004,424.66 baht.

The money was first moved to an account under a third party’s name before being withdrawn again to purchase two cashier’s cheques.

One cheque was worth 10 million baht, and the second 54,424.66 baht.

Upon noticing these irregularities, the bank manager filed a police report, prompting an investigation.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage and confirmed that the account owner had not made the withdrawals.

Instead, their investigation led them to a senior bank employee as the primary suspect.

Upon questioning, the employee admitted to the crime, revealing that she had stolen a co-worker’s access card to carry out the fraudulent transactions.

Claims financial struggles led to the crime

The suspect explained that her financial difficulties, stemming from a separation from her spouse, led her to commit the crime.

She used the stolen funds to buy a house, a car, and pay for her son’s overseas tuition.

However, she insisted that her son was unaware that the funds used for his tuition were obtained illegally.

The woman has since been taken into custody and is awaiting legal proceedings.

