Man uses fake identity to re-enter S’pore despite ban, starts family & becomes a citizen

Man banned from returning to Singapore pleads guilty to using fake identity to gain re-entry & start family

A Pakistani man who was permanently banned from Singapore in 1998 managed to sneak back into the country a year later with a fake identity — eventually starting a family and even becoming a Singapore citizen.

On 17 Sept, 45-year-old Muhammad Salman pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including entering Singapore despite the ban and making false statements to obtain permanent residency and citizenship.

Banned in 1998, back by 1999 with new identity

Salman, then known as Malik Irfan Arshad, was convicted of cheating and giving false information to a public servant in 1998, according to The Straits Times.

He served more than two months in jail and was permanently barred from re-entering Singapore.

But on 19 Nov 1999, he slipped back into the country using a false identity.

Married, started family & became a citizen within a decade

After settling in, Salman married and built a family in Singapore.

Just three years later, on 30 Dec 2002, he applied for permanent residency under his false identity. By 10 Aug 2007, he successfully secured Singapore citizenship.

Prosecutors revealed that both applications were approved because of false statements he had declared at the time.

Defence cites remorse, prosecution says offences ‘ongoing’

In mitigation, Salman’s lawyer said his client was remorseful and had felt compelled to keep lying because of his family.

“One thing led to another, and he went on to apply for permanent residency and citizenship,” the defence argued.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou countered that Salman’s behaviour showed a pattern of dishonesty, pointing out his history of false representations during his 1998 conviction.

DPP Zhou also stressed that the offences could not simply be dismissed as “old”, saying:

His offences are continuing in the sense that the benefits were maintained and continuously enjoyed by him.

Faces possible jail, fine & caning

For re-entering Singapore despite being banned, Salman faces between two and four years’ jail and a fine of up to S$6,000.

Entering without a valid pass carries up to six months’ jail and at least three strokes of the cane.

Making false statements to obtain re-entry could see him jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$4,000, or both.

Lying to secure citizenship carries up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both.

Salman is scheduled to be sentenced on 2 Oct.

