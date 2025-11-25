Salon owner & barbers in M’sia shave heads to apologise after mother complains about son’s haircut

Salon owner & barbers shave their heads after customer complains about son’s haircut

The owner and three barbers of a hair salon in Malaysia recently shaved their heads to apologise after a mother posted on Facebook complaining about a haircut her son received at the establishment.

In the now-deleted post, the mother warned others to avoid the salon located at AEON Mall in Kulai, Johor, claiming her son’s haircut looked as if it had been “bitten by a dog”.

The salon owner immediately reached out to the mother to apologise, and the post was later removed.

Salon staff shave heads to show remorse

The apology did not stop there.

On 21 Nov, the salon posted a video showing the owner and three barbers shaving their own heads to demonstrate remorse.

Even the salon’s founder, Jayniss Teo, took part, cutting her hair with an electric razor to show support for the team.

In the video caption, the salon thanked netizens for their feedback and assured the public that they would take responsibility and work to improve their service.

To reinforce this commitment, the AEON branch announced a money-back guarantee for unsatisfactory haircuts, valid until 30 Nov 2025.

Management commits to staff training In an earlier statement on 19 Nov, Ms Teo explained that the salon continually trains management staff to mentor young hairstylists effectively. She noted that high staff turnover, exacerbated by higher wages in Singapore, makes maintaining consistent service a challenge. Rising costs for tools, equipment, and training further strain operations. Nevertheless, the salon emphasises that customers ultimately judge their service based on the results of each haircut. Ms Teo said an internal review was conducted, and the staff responsible for the boy’s haircut are now undergoing retraining. “Instead of blaming him, we aim to help him improve,” she wrote. She added: “One mistake does not define a team’s attitude, but taking responsibility can shape a brand’s direction.”

