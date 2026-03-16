Huge barrel falls off trailer in Sengkang East, narrowly misses cars & pedestrian

Barrel falls off trailer onto Sengkang East road during turn, netizens say wrong trailer used

A large barrel fell off a trailer onto a road in Sengkang East, narrowly missing vehicles and members of the public.

The incident reportedly occurred on 12 Mar at about 6.50pm, leaving many netizens shocked after footage surfaced online.

Dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on the same day.

The video has since garnered more than 250,000 views and over 1,700 reactions.

Barrel appears to be poorly secured

In the footage, a trailer can be seen turning out of what appears to be a construction site.

The vehicle was transporting a large cylindrical barrel.

Checks by MS News on Google Street View suggest the site may be linked to the Sengkang–Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) construction works.

As the trailer attempted to make the turn, several vehicles behind it had stopped to give the long vehicle space.

However, as the trailer turned, the wires or cables securing the barrel appeared to snap.

The barrel then toppled onto the road, blocking several lanes.

A man who was walking along the road divider could be seen running away in panic as the object fell.

Fortunately, the barrel did not roll into the path of the vehicles waiting behind the trailer.

Netizens left in shock, criticise safety lapse

Most netizens were left shocked by the near-miss, with many noting how the situation could have been much worse if vehicles had been nearer to the trailer.

Some suggested that the wrong type of vehicle may have been used to transport the barrel.

Others took a lighter approach, joking that the driver was attempting the “fastest way to unload the cargo”.

Flatbed trailer suggested for such cargo

Several commenters said a flatbed trailer would have been more suitable for transporting such cargo.

A flatbed trailer is an open-deck vehicle without sides or a roof, commonly used to carry heavy, oversized, or bulky items.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists must ensure that their loads are properly secured.

Drivers of heavy vehicles who fail to do so may face a composition fine of up to S$250 and up to six demerit points.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comments.

Also read: Unsecured cargo flies off back of lorry on PIE, terrifies driver & passenger in nearby vehicle

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook