New membership lets you save up to S$800 on 10 theatre shows at MBS, including Les Misérables

Watch 10 theatre shows in 2026 for S$1,200

Theatre lovers in Singapore, you are in for a treat.

If you’ve made it your goal to catch more live shows in 2026 but don’t want your bank account suffering a dramatic meltdown, Base Entertainment Asia, the team behind some of the biggest theatre productions at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), has just the thing for you.

For S$1,200, members can catch 10 shows across the year with no additional fees under the new BASE Insider membership. That works out to about S$120 per show, meaning you could save up to around S$800 over the year, depending on the shows you catch.

This year’s line-up already includes crowd favourites like Les Misérables, Cats, In The Mood for Love, and Beatlemania on Tour, with more titles expected to be announced.

Membership capped at 100 people

It’s a pretty exclusive club: membership is capped at just 100 people, so spots are likely to go fast.

Members will receive best-available seats within Cat 2 at Sands Theatre, subject to availability. In other words, you’re getting a solid view of the stage without having to camp online during ticket releases or pay peak prices for popular shows.

There’s also a concierge-style perk. Once you’ve redeemed your tickets, they’ll be issued within three working days, so everything’s sorted well ahead of showtime.

Just remember to plan ahead as redemptions need to be made at least 14 days before your intended performance date.

Membership runs until 31 Dec 2026, and any unused tickets won’t roll over beyond that. That said, you can book shows happening in 2027 as long as they go on sale and you redeem your tickets within 2026.

One thing to note: the membership is non-transferable and can only be used by the registered member, so it’s best suited for those who plan to catch multiple shows themselves.

To find out more about the BASE Insider membership and sign up, visit their official website and start filling up your theatre calendar.

Pair your show with a pre-theatre dining experience

To make the night feel a little more special, selected productions under the Base Insider programme can also be paired with MBS’ Show and Dine packages.

These online-exclusive bundles come with a thoughtfully curated two- or three-course menu at some of MBS’ signature restaurants, designed to be enjoyed before your show so you can head into the theatre well-fed, relaxed, and ready.

Participating spots include the refined Wakuda Restaurant & Bar, Maison Boulud for modern French fare, and CUT by Wolfgang Puck for elevated steakhouse classics, with menus tied to specific productions like Les Misérables and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

If you prefer something lighter, there are also theatre concession bundles available, featuring snacks and drinks that you can conveniently pick up on your way into Sands Theatre.

Also read: Magician Andrew Basso nearly died in water tank escape trick, now performs it in S’pore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Ken Leanfore, Daniel Boud, and Katja Ogrin.