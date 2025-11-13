Guardians of teen who died in Bedok basketball hoop collapse reach settlement with town council

Teen dies after Bedok basketball hoop falls on him, his guardians settle for sum from ECTC & EM Services

The guardians of 17-year-old Mohd Ridwan, who died in 2021 after a basketball hoop collapsed on him in Bedok, have settled a civil suit filed against East Coast Town Council (ECTC) and EM Services.

The case was filed in July 2024, with the guardians seeking S$150,000 from both parties.

It was settled in April 2025 for an undisclosed sum, and all sides have since signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Guardians, Town Council & firms reach confidential settlement

According to The Straits Times (ST), ECTC’s lawyers confirmed that the proceedings had been “amicably resolved on a confidential basis.”

“We have extended our deepest sympathies and support to his family,” an ECTC spokesperson said. “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones.”

Teen crushed after hoop collapsed at Bedok court

The tragedy took place on 26 July 2021, at a basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road.

Ridwan, a student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, had grabbed the rim of the basketball hoop for two seconds.

Then, the entire structure collapsed and crashed on him.

Ridwan was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he later died from a severe head injury, ST reported.

Coroner’s inquiry revealed safety lapses

A subsequent coroner’s inquiry found that a professional engineer was not present when hoops in the area were installed.

Investigators also discovered inconsistent welding, a lack of metal reinforcement, and a weak welding point where the frame broke, CNA reported.

According to ST, two witnesses playing nearby had earlier noticed the hoop sinking, prompting them to move to the other end of the court.

Ridwan, unaware of the issue, grabbed the rim, causing the unstable frame to collapse on him.

Renovation work lacked professional oversight

The court heard that the basketball court had been renovated in March 2020, with TMS Alliances as the main contractor and KAF Resources as the subcontractor handling installation.

The supplier of the basketball hoop, a Malaysian firm called Velocity Sports Equipment, had also provided similar basketball structures for other courts in the area.

However, no professional engineer had been engaged to supervise the installation, despite contractual terms stating one was required.

The investigation officer (IO) said a professional engineer would have advised on welding points and provided post-installation inspection.

Nearby basketball structure had signs of instability

It later emerged that in March 2020, KAF Resources had found another unstable basketball structure near Block 33 Bedok South Avenue 2.

When the supplier was informed, they reportedly said the instability was “normal” because the posts were made of aluminium.

The hoop was not replaced as a result.

Coroner: Basketball hoop should ‘never fail’ if installed & manufactured correctly

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled that no blame could be placed on the players since Ridwan and his friends were playing in a manner expected of basketball, CNA reported.

He said that if the frame had been manufactured and installed correctly, it should “never fail.”

In response to CNA’s queries, ECTC said it was unable to comment further as proceedings are ongoing.

“We will provide further updates once the proceedings have concluded,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: Flowers Left Next To Bedok Basketball Court Still There 2 Weeks After Teenager’s Tragic Death

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.