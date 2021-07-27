17-Year-Old Passes Away After Basketball Stand In Bedok Falls On Him

Many of us may use public recreational facilities without thinking twice about them, as activities often go without a glitch. Unfortunately, fate dealt a cruel blow recently, when a basketball stand fell on a teen, claiming his life.

On Monday (26 Jul) night, a 17-year-old passed away in a freak accident at Blk 18 Bedok South Road. According to The Straits Times (ST), the police was called to the scene at 8.45pm.

The East Coast Town Council also posted about the incident on Facebook, extending their condolences to the teen’s family.

Support and assistance will be provided to the victim’s family by the Town Council and relevant agencies.

Teen was playing with friend in Bedok before basketball stand fell

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the teen was with his friend before the accident happened.

An eyewitness who saw the aftermath told Lianhe Zaobao that the teen was already unconscious when paramedics arrived.

There was reportedly a large amount of blood where the teen was found and his friend could be seen crying uncontrollably.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, the teen eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police appealing for witnesses of the accident

According to information that the East Coast Town Council had received, the basketball stand had collapsed and fallen onto the teen.

The basketball court has since been closed for thorough safety checks.

In the meantime, police investigations are still ongoing. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has urged witnesses to come forward to share any info that may help with investigations.

The East Coast Town Council will be closely cooperating with the police to aid in their investigations.

Condolences to the family & friends of the teen

While there’s no confirmation yet as to what may have caused the accident, we hope this serves as an imperative for the authorities to check on public facilities more often.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the teen’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

