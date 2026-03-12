S$6 fuel surcharge added to ferry services between Batam & S’pore due to rising costs

S$6 fuel surcharge added from 12 March for ferry trips departing from S’pore & heading to Batam

Passengers travelling between Singapore and Batam will have to pay up to S$6 more for their trips due to a fuel surcharge imposed by ferry operators.

The move comes as global fuel prices soar due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Fuel surcharge also applies to ferry tickets bought before 12 March

Operators Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry and Batam Fast Ferry said they had added a S$6 fuel surcharge on trips departing Singapore from Thursday (12 March).

The surcharge will apply even to tickets purchased before this date, and will be collected at ticket counters.

Meanwhile, the fuel surcharge for passengers travelling from Batam to Singapore is IDR65,000 (S$4.90).

Operators cite rising costs

In a notice on its website, Horizon Fast Ferry said the measure was necessary due to “rising operational costs”.

It added that it would continue to monitor the fuel price situation and adjust the surcharge accordingly “in line with prevailing conditions”.

Similarly, Majestic Fast Ferry said on Thursday (12 March) that the surcharge had been introduced “with reluctance” but was needed to help cover rising fuel costs.

Besides Singapore-Batam, Batam Fast Ferry also announced surcharges on other regional routes in a Facebook post on Wednesday (11 March).

Passengers travelling between Singapore and Desaru will face a S$12 fuel surcharge, while trips between Singapore and Pengelih will incur a S$6 surcharge.

These charges will also be collected when passengers collect their boarding passes.

Oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict

Energy costs have risen sharply since the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States started last month.

The war has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil trade passes.

According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been attacking ships passing through the strait.

An IRGC spokesperson warned that oil prices could surge sharply, saying the world should prepare for crude prices to reach US$200 per barrel.

S’pore monitoring fuel price impact: Tan See Leng

Singapore’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is also Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, said in a Facebook post on Thursday (12 March) that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push global fuel prices higher in the near term.

He noted that Singapore imports all of the natural gas needed to fuel about 95% of our electricity generation, adding:

With the global environment becoming less certain and stable, fuel disruptions and price fluctuations are more frequent.

Dr Tan maintained that Singapore has taken steps to safeguard its energy supply, including diversifying sources of imported liquefied natural gas.

He also assured that the Government “stands ready to support households and businesses if necessary”, including by disbursing 1.5 times the regular amount of U-Save rebates to eligible HDB households.

Featured image adapted from Majestic Fast Ferry on Facebook.