S’porean go-kart accident victim was in Batam as part of friends’ birthday treat

Batam go-kart accident happened a day after victim’s 33rd birthday

Yesterday (21 Feb), a 33-year-old Singaporean woman passed away after a go-kart accident in Batam.

The victim has since been identified as Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan. Berita Harian (BH) reported that the accident happened a day after her 33rd birthday.

Ms Arini was in Batam as part of her friends’ birthday treat.

The tragedy utterly devastated her family and left them in shock. They described her as a “loving” individual who was close to her mum.

Go-kart accident victim was in Batam with friends to celebrate birthday

According to BH, the Singaporean who died following a go-kart accident in Batam, Indonesia on 21 Feb was logistics officer Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan.

Her brother, Mr Redzwan, told BH that his sister was in Batam on holiday from 20 to 22 Feb.

Three or four of her friends had treated her to the trip to celebrate her 33rd birthday. But just a day after the special occasion, the fatal accident happened.

Mr Redzwan recalled last seeing his sister on 20 Feb. He revealed that his family wasn’t sure of her itinerary in Batam.

The 34-year-old said the family was “shocked and saddened” by news of Ms Arini’s passing.

The deceased lived with her mother and stepfather somewhere in Chinatown. Her brother described her as a loving person who was close to her mother.

Victim allegedly wasn’t wearing hair net or protection

According to Indonesian news site IDN Times Sumut, the accident happened at Golden City Go-Kart in Batam.

Witnesses claimed Ms Arini drove two laps around the circuit before crashing into the barriers at high speed.

A worker who approached the victim at the scene saw long strands of her hair entangled with the go-kart. BH stated that her hair had wound up around one of the wheels.

Indonesian media reported that Ms Arini wasn’t wearing a hair net or some form of protection.

Gold City Go-Kart staff took the 33-year-old to a clinic but she succumbed to her injuries.

Singapore funeral company Md Akbar International Islamic Casket told BH that Ms Arini’s body would likely be back in Singapore and buried by 4pm today (22 Feb).

Featured image adapted from IDN Times Sumut and Facebook.