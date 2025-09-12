S’porean man in Batam charged for illegally exporting workers to S’pore

Singaporean charged for allegedly smuggling Indonesian workers into Singapore

A Singaporean man has been charged in Batam for allegedly arranging the illegal export of Indonesian workers into Singapore.

The man, Tan Pek Kee, also known by the alias Steven Tan, and his wife, Agnesia Dwirifa, stand accused of operating without the official licence required by the Indonesian government to recruit and send workers abroad.

Tan is listed as the general manager of PT Celer Marine and Offshore Indonesia, the local arm of Singapore-based firm PT Celer Technology Resources Pte Ltd Singapore, Batam Pos reported.

Meanwhile, his wife has been named the director.

Workers stopped at Batam ferry terminal in February

On 21 Feb 2025, three men bound for Singapore — Defri Ripandra, Benhusni, and Agung Amansyah — were stopped at Batam Centre ferry terminal.

They were found to be travelling without the mandatory overseas work permits.

Investigations later pointed to Tan, who was accused of instructing company staff to recruit the men and arrange their tickets, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

Testifying in court, a human resources employee from the company said all operational reports were submitted directly to Tan.

Says he was only following instructions

Appearing in court on 8 Sept, Tan insisted he was merely following instructions from his superiors at the Singapore parent company.

He told the court that he was only responsible for “[sending] them to Singapore, not checking their qualifications”.

“I left the legality of the permits to the notary,” he said.

“According to the notary, the permits from the Indonesian government are already in place. Everything is handled by the company.”

Tan also claimed that all travel expenses were covered by the company.

Authorities reject his defence

Indonesia’s Migrant Worker Service and Protection Agency (BP3MI) has rejected his explanation, stressing that the company never held a valid licence to send Indonesian workers overseas.

Under Indonesia’s Migrant Worker Protection Law, Tan could face a lengthy jail term and heavy fines if convicted.

His wife’s case is still under review.

