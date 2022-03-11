BBQ Pits In HDB Estates, Condos & Parks Open On 18 Mar

Since Covid-19 struck Singapore, we’ve been deprived of several cheap recreational activities in the name of safe distancing.

For example, enjoying an outdoor BBQ and camping wasn’t possible, as pits and sites had been shut off since a surge in cases last year.

Thankfully, Singapore’s BBQ pits and camping sites will finally reopen in Mar after months of closure.

Of course, the prevailing safe distancing rules still apply, including having no more than 5 people per group.

Shut for a long time

Since the pandemic began, Singapore’s BBQ pits and camping sites have spent most of the time forlornly shut.

They were briefly reopened from Jan-May 2021, but sealed off again when the cases started picking up again.

Now that Covid-19 measures are being streamlined, however, the authorities have seen fit to allow Singaporeans this activity again.

Most facilities open on 18 Mar

The good news was revealed in a joint media release on Friday (11 Mar) by a handful of Singapore agencies including the HDB, National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

They said BBQ pits and camping sites in parks managed by NParks will reopen on 18 Mar.

Bookings and applications will be accepted via AXS from 10am on 15 Mar.

BBQ pits in HDB estates and condos will also open on the same day, and residents can approach their town councils or condo managements.

BBQ pits managed by the SLA – on Lazarus Island, Pulau Hantu Besar and Eagle Lodge on St John’s Island – will reopen on 18 Mar, while their camping sites will reopen on 29 Mar.

While the BBQ pits are on a 1st-come-1st-served basis, applications for camping sites can be made at https://app1.sla.gov.sg/TOL from 10am on 15 Mar.

Safe distancing must be observed

While outdoor R&R is coming back, safe distancing must still be observed due to Covid-19.

That means the prevailing group size of 5 applies, whether you’re heating it up at a BBQ pit or pitching a tent for the night.

According to the agencies, there should be no intermingling between groups.

Even within the same group, masks must be worn unless exercising, eating, drinking or taking medication.

When not wearing masks, visitors should also keep a safe distance of 1m from other visitors.

As for campers, they should pitch their tents at least 5m apart from each another.

Finally, all individuals must check in via SafeEntry or bring their TraceTogether token.

Before coming down to the parks, the public is advised to check NParks’ Safe Distance@Parks portal to get updates on crowd levels.

Back to the outdoors

For many Singaporeans, BBQ and outdoor camping are cheap and wholesome activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Thus, we’re sure they’ll be chomping at the bit to chope a spot when bookings are open.

If you’re going down, do remember to keep to safe management measures, and note that BBQ pits are only open from 12-10.30pm.

