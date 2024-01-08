Beach Road Chee Cheong Fun Stall Closes Permanently Despite Receiving Michelin Bib Gourmand

Sing Lung HK Chee Cheong Fun On Beach Road Placed On Michelin Bib Gourmand List In 2022 & 2023

In Singapore’s food scene, eateries and stalls come and go almost weekly.

Though we might be used to it by now, that doesn’t make it any less saddening — especially when even Michelin-approved establishments can’t stay open.

One of the latest to close permanently is Sing Lung HK Chee Cheong Fun on Beach Road.

This is despite receiving a spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list for two consecutive years.

Beach Road Chee Cheong Fun stall dark & empty

In a Facebook post in the Can Eat! SG group on Monday (9 Jan), a netizen said he was at Beach Road when he passed by what used to be Sing Lung HK Chee Cheong Fun.

He found that though the signage was still up, the stall was dark and empty, having been cleared of all its contents.

This led him to surmise that the stall was permanently closed, though he was unsure whether it moved anywhere else.

The news surprised at least one commenter, who said he just ate there last December.

Beach Road Chee Cheong Fun stall closes on 30 Dec

Sure enough, Sing Lun HK Cheong Fun confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post on 30 Dec.

The short message said they were permanently closed, and thanked customers for their support.

No reason was given for their closure. Neither was any mention made of whether they were planning to reopen anywhere else.

Beach Road Chee Cheong Fun stall closes after 2 years of operations

Sing Lung’s closure comes after just two years of operations, having opened the stall in January 2022.

It was helmed by chef-owner Kong Yiu Man, who has years of experience in Cantonese cooking honed at restaurant kitchens in Hong Kong, London and Singapore.

It’s no wonder then that their fresh chee cheong fun, which were handmade and steamed to order, was praised for being light and silky smooth.

They were placed on Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2022 & 2023

So good was their food that they were recognised with a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022, just six months after opening.

A write-up by the Michelin Guide said inspectors were impressed by the “velvety texture” of Sing Lung’s cheong fun.

They also recommended their century egg and pork congee, as well as glutinous rice.

The Michelin inspectors were so enamoured of their fare that Sing Lung was named on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list again in 2023.

Sadly, they closed permanently just six months later.

Let’s hope they resurface soon

While many hawker stalls in Singapore close down when their owner retires, it’s uncertain whether that’s the case for Sing Lung since it was open for just two years and closed rather abruptly.

Considering it gained recognition from the Michelin Guide, it’s a pity that Singaporeans may not be able to taste their award-winning food again.

Let’s hope they decide to reopen for business soon.

Also read: Maxwell Teochew Porridge Stall Closes After Over 40 Years Due To Ah Mah’s Health Condition

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Andrew Cheong on Facebook and Google Maps.