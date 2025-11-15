Bear invades private residence in Japan, brave corgi barks to repel intruder & saves owner

Courageous corgi repels black bear rampaging in Japan residence

Amid a spike in bear attacks in Japan, a courageous corgi has become the unlikely hero after scaring off a black bear that broke into a home in Iwate Prefecture.

At around 7 am on 31 Oct, the bear smashed through a sliding door of a private residence in Nagayama, Shizukuishi.

The wild animal rampaged through the house for nearly 20 seconds, charging between the kitchen and hallway, and even breaking the handrail near the entrance.

The terrified homeowners were left frozen in fear, unsure of what to do.

Brave corgi confronted wild bear

Amid the chaos, the couple’s five-year-old corgi, Riku, without hesitation, started barking furiously and charged at the bear.

Startled, the bear fled the house and did not return.

The grateful homeowners later shared their thanks, with one saying: “If it weren’t for Riku, my wife and I might not have survived today.”

Police reportedly found paw prints around 20cm wide outside the home, confirming the bear’s presence.

Authorities monitoring spike in bear attacks

Iwate Prefecture has reportedly seen the highest number of fatalities from bear attacks this year, with five deaths so far.

As the threat of more attacks looms, local authorities are taking stronger action to prevent further casualties.

These include assisting in bear culling operations in urban areas.

Featured image adapted from Menkoi Channel on YouTube.