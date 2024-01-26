Bedok Chwee Kueh U-Turns On Price Hike, Brings Back Regular-Sized Portions

Bedok Chwee Kueh Goes Back To Old Prices After U-Turning On Increase

In February last year, the famed Bedok Chwee Kueh at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre doubled its portions and its prices to S$1.20.

This was so that staff would be able to clean fewer bowls per day.

The stall has since made a surprising U-turn, rolling back its price increase and reintroducing regular-sized portions at the wallet-friendly rate of S$0.60.

Bedok Chwee Kueh reverts to original prices & portions

A customer posted about the Bedok Chwee Kueh update in the Can Eat! SG Facebook group.

He stated that prices are now back to S$0.60 per piece, as well as the smaller serving sizes.

Last year, Bedok Chwee Kueh surprised customers by doubling both its prices and its portions.

The decision was reportedly made to make the staff’s dishwashing duties easier amidst a manpower shortage.

According to the owner, one larger serving consisted of two smaller pieces of chwee kueh combined into one.

Doubling the size of one chwee kueh meant halving the number of bowls used to steam it.

As a result, staff could wash around 5,000 fewer bowls a day.

Customers respond to stall’s U-turn

Customers had plenty to say about the U-turn.

Some were delighted to have the old portions and prices back.

One user asked if Bedok Chwee Kueh could do the same at all its branches, not just the one at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre.

They said that this is because the larger chwee kuehs don’t taste as nice as the smaller ones.

This netizen welcomed the news, adding that he stopped supporting the stall after it started charging S$1.20 per piece.

And then there were those who weren’t really affected by the update as they were fans of both chwee kueh sizes.

Bedok Chwee Kueh boasts multiple branches islandwide, including outlets at Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, and Chinatown.

At present, it is uncertain if the aforementioned changes have been applied to all outlets.

