New Integrated Hospital In Bedok To Have Both General & Community Hospitals

When we talk about hospitals in the East of Singapore, Changi General Hospital often comes to mind.

But come 2030, that might change with the expected completion of a new hospital.

On Friday (13 Nov), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that a new integrated hospital is expected to open next to Bedok North MRT at around the start of the next decade.

New hospital in Bedok will meet healthcare needs of easties

Speaking from Outram Community Hospital, Mr Gan says the new hospital will help to better meet the healthcare needs of those staying in the East.

Mr Gan also added that healthcare demand is set to increase in the coming years, given the nation’s ageing population trend.

Situated next to Bedok North MRT station, the integrated hospital will feature both a general and community hospital, reports The Straits Times (ST).

It seems the new hospital – which will be run by SingHealth – will be located in the Aljunied GRC.

On the same day, Mr Pritam Singh took to Facebook to share the exact location of the facility.

These are the services available at the general hospital:

Emergency services

Inpatient services

Specialist outpatient services

On the other hand, the community hospital will cater to patients who have been discharged from the general hospital and require intermediate services like rehab or sub-acute care.

The co-location of a general and community hospital isn’t exclusive to the new healthcare facility in Bedok. Other hospitals in Singapore such as Tan Tock Seng and Ren Ci Hospitals also have similar arrangements.

Though not much information about the new hospital is available at the time of writing, MOH will reportedly call tenders in the next few weeks for the new Bedok hospital.

Glad that the more healthcare infrastructure are being built

As our nation’s population ages and increases, healthcare demand will inevitably increase.

We’re heartened that the Singapore government is building additional healthcare infrastructure to address this area of need.

