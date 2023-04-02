Bedok Prata Shop Suspended For 2 Weeks After Violating Rules, Such As Handling Food With Bare Hands

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Al Madina Famous Prata Corner In Bedok Suspended For 2 Weeks

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licence of Al Madina Famous Prata Corner at Bedok Town Centre for two weeks, it said in a press release.

The prata stall had accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period and was fined S$800.

The suspension will last from 29 Mar to 11 Apr, both dates inclusive.

The stall at 209 New Upper Changi Road, #01-633, Singapore 460209, had committed the following offences:

failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation

handling food with bare hands

It is unclear when the incidents took place.

Each offence carried six demerit points.

Those who accumulate 12 demerit points over 12 months may have their licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or even cancelled entirely.

Handlers must re-attend & pass safety course

SFA added that food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can continue work as food handlers.

Additionally, the licensee has to ensure that all food hygiene officers, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” it said.

The agency also stressed that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

It encourages members of the public not to patronise stalls with poor hygiene practices, and to provide feed through the online feedback feed at https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

Alternatively, you can call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 to make your report.

