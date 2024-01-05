Bedok Reservoir Stationery Shop Closing After 2 Decades, Elderly Owners Decided To Retire

Stationery Shop At Bedok HDB Closing After 20 Years, Pritam Singh Bids Farewell

Recently, we’ve seen plenty of old food stalls in Singapore closing their doors, but it’s not just them — an HDB stationery shop in Bedok Reservoir is also shuttering after 20 years in business.

The owner, 75-year-old Mr How, and his wife made the decision to retire and close their shop on 20 Jan.

Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh took to Facebook to bid them farewell while reminiscing about such old-school neighbourhood stationery shops.

His post attracted the attention of regular customers of Mr How as well as others who were feeling nostalgic for similar establishments that are also gone.

Stationery shop in Bedok closing after 20 years

Buying stationery these days usually means a trip to the nearest bookstore chain.

But back before such places were as ubiquitous as they are now, students typically headed to neighbourhood stationery shops.

These shops were often in HDB areas and sold all manners of stationery and supplies, plus toys and even tools.

Jia Jie Trading is one of them. Located at Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road, it has been run by Mr How and his wife for some two decades.

On 3 Jan, Mr Singh shared on Facebook that the couple has decided to close Jia Jie Trading.

The reason was simple: the elderly owners wanted to retire.

“While I am sad to see them go, they deserve a good retirement having been in Eunos for the last 20-odd years,” Mr Singh wrote.

He added that the date of closure is 20 Jan and that the products are currently on a 10% to 20% discount. Thus, he encouraged people to drop by to shop and wish Mr How and his wife well.

Netizens nostalgic for such neighbourhood shops

Mr Singh also reminisced about such neighbourhood stationery shops, saying they held “something magical”.

“That feeling of looking forward to buy (sic) a new pencil or pen at such shops is something that still evokes many memories for me.”

He clarified that these were the days before POPULAR, “when Times and MPH ruled” but were not as convenient to visit for those staying in HDB estates.

Commenters were also inspired to nostalgically recall other such shops from their childhood. They even remembered the friendly uncles and aunties who ran the stores and helped them wrap gifts.

The strongest emotions came from regular customers of Jia Jie Trading, understandably.

One user who grew up with the shop from primary school till marriage felt heartbroken at the news.

Another recalled their parents purchasing army toys from this “iconic store”.

In primary school, the commenter would also get their deflated footballs pumped for just 20 cents.

Here are the details if you’d like to drop by the store — just remember to do so before 20 Jan.



Jia Jie Trading

Address: 632 Bedok Reservoir Road, Singapore 470632

Opening hours: 10.30am – 8.30pm (Mondays to Wednesdays), 11am – 7pm (Thursdays to Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Bedok North

MS News wishes Mr How and his wife a happy retirement.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.