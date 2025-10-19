Customer says Jurong coffeeshop manager sits like ‘prostitute’ & hits her head with beer glass, gets 5 weeks’ jail

Customer knocks Jurong coffeeshop manager out with beer glass, also threw glass at her

A 60-year-old man insulted a Jurong coffeeshop manager and knocked her unconscious with a beer glass. He got sentenced in court on 17 Oct.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 7pm on 21 Dec 2024. It involved Goh Kok Peng (name transliterated) drinking alcohol with friends at the coffeeshop, located at Block 494 Jurong West Street 41.

Goh noticed that the 41-year-old female manager had her legs up on another chair and said she was sitting like a “prostitute.”

He then grabbed a beer glass and threw it in her direction. In retaliation, the woman flung an empty beer can at him.

Coffeeshop manager suffers concussion after being hit by beer glass

She proceeded to walk up to Goh, ask why he called her a prostitute, and push him on the chest.

According to CCTV footage, Goh subsequently struck her on the head with a beer glass, knocking her unconscious.

The victim suffered bruising to the left side of her head and was hospitalised, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. Due to persistent pain, she took a total of nine days of medical leave.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she later received acupuncture for her concussion, spending several hundred dollars more.

She had called the police and expected her attacker to be gone, but was shocked when Goh returned to the coffeeshop the very next day.

The manager described him as hot-tempered, having previously been in disputes with others. She also called him the worst customer she had seen in her 12 years on the job.

Customer made compensation to woman he struck with glass

In court on 17 Oct, Goh pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt.

His lawyer stated that Goh had apologised and already made compensation for the victim’s S$790.30 medical fees.

The judge acknowledged that Goh took the initiative to make compensation, but highlighted that he incited the incident and beat the victim unconscious.

As such, they sentenced the defendant to five weeks’ imprisonment.

Also read: Elderly rojak seller shoved to ground by fellow vendor in Toa Payoh coffeeshop dispute, taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.