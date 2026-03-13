Fire breaks out at hotel along Bencoolen Street, guests evacuated & assessed for injuries

Fire involved lift control panel in hotel along Bencoolen Street: SCDF

A fire broke out at the ibis Singapore on Bencoolen hotel along Bencoolen Street on Friday (13 March), leading to the evacuation of guests.

Photos shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed at least two ambulances and a fire engine parked along Bencoolen Link, which is behind the hotel.

Part of the road had been cordoned off by the police, with several firefighters at the scene.

Many police & rescue personnel gathered near hotel

In another photo, a large number of police officers and medical personnel had gathered in the space outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street.

Plastic chairs and a stretcher had been set up, with some civilians being attended to by paramedics.

Bencoolen hotel fire extinguished by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.55am on 13 March.

It ignited at 170 Bencoolen Street — the address of the ibis Singapore on Bencoolen.

“The fire involved a lift control panel on the 16th floor,” SCDF added.

It was extinguished with a fire extinguisher, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Guests evacuated to open space in front of temple

A hotel guest told The Straits Times (ST) that she heard the fire alarm go off at about 9.30am.

Guests were advised to gather at the lobby, where they were subsequently brought to the open space in front of the temple so they could be assessed for injuries.

A hotel housekeeper later told her that the fire came from a lift on the 16th floor.

Some guests attended to by medics as a precaution

The hotel told ST that the blaze was a small electrical fire that was “quickly contained”.

Its guests were evacuated according to the hotel’s safety protocols. As a precaution, a small number of them were attended to by medical professionals for further checks.

The safety and well-being of guests and staff remains its “highest priority”, the hotel added.

Also read: Fire breaks out in Bukit Batok HDB flat: 60 evacuated, 2 conveyed to hospital

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Featured image adapted from 黄财福 via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.