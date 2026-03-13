Fire breaks out in Bukit Batok HDB flat: 60 evacuated, 2 conveyed to hospital

Fire breaks out in Bukit Batok HDB flat on 12 March, MP Lee Hong Chuang offers support

Two people were conveyed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a HDB unit in Bukit Batok.

The incident occurred on Thursday (12 March) morning.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at Block 465A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at around 8.20 am.

The fire involved the living room of a unit on the second floor.

60 residents evacuated, 2 conveyed to hospital

The fire was extinguished with a water jet, and 60 residents were evacuated from the affected block, SCDF confirmed.

According to SCDF, a person who had evacuated from the affected unit was assessed for smoke inhalation and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, while another who was not from the affected unit was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for chest discomfort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MP Lee Hong Chuang offers assistance to residents

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hong Kah North division, Mr Lee Hong Chuang, visited the scene of the fire on 12 March.

A Facebook post from Mr Lee later that afternoon confirmed that his team of grassroots leaders opened the Residents’ Network Centre as a temporary resting point for residents who had evacuated from their homes.

He and the team also “distributed bottled water and provided basic support while the situation was being assessed.”

Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre’s vouchers were handed out to support those whose homes require restoration.

Temporary accommodation and meals were also arranged for affected residents.

Assistance such as clearing debris, repairing electrical wiring, repainting of affected areas and units, and replacement of essential household items will also be provided by agencies such as HDB, the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council, New Hope Community Services, South West CDC and the Hong Kah North staff team, said Mr Lee.

Mr Lee also expressed his appreciation to SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their swift response.

“Most residents have returned home safely, while a few are still awaiting final clearance before they are able to return to their units,” he added.

Top causes of fires in residential premises

According to SCDF, the top causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking and electrical faults.

1,051 of such incidents were recorded in 2025, up from 968 in 2024, according to SCDF’s annual statistics.

To prevent such fires, residents are advised not to leave cooking unattended, and to avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision.

Also read: Fire breaks out overnight in Sengkang HDB flat with 2 elderly residents, Bernadette Giam offers support

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hong Chuang on Facebook.