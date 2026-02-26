Fire breaks out overnight in Sengkang HDB flat with 2 elderly residents, Bernadette Giam offers support

Two elderly residents assessed by SCDF after fire broke out at Sengkang HDB flat

Early in the morning of 25 Feb, a fire started in a Sengkang HDB unit where two elderly people lived. Members of the public put the blaze out with buckets of water.

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Sengkang East Chairperson, Ms Bernadette Giam, visited the scene of the fire and spoke with the residents’ family to offer support.

Fire extinguished by members of public

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred at around 3.15am on 25 Feb.

They stated that the fire was confined to the living room and involved items in the room, with the cause under investigation.

“The fire was extinguished by members of the public using buckets of water before SCDF’s arrival.”

SCDF assessed two people for smoke inhalation, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

Bernadette Giam offers support to family affected by Sengkang fire

Ms Bernadette Giam also visited the affected unit.

“We are relieved to share that the two elderly residents were unhurt and are currently under observation in [the] hospital,” she alleged, wishing them a smooth return home.

Photos posted showed signs of heat and smoke damage to the unit’s ceiling and walls, as well as to some furniture.

However, most objects in the living room appeared to have escaped serious damage.

Ms Giam and her team spoke with the residents’ two sons during their visit to express support.

“We are also glad to be able to extend support to the family through the Mayor’s Helping Hand Fund,” she said.

She thanked the first responders, grassroots leaders, partners, and People’s Association (PA) staff for working together and ensuring swift, timely assistance.

