Bendemeer Stall Reportedly Charges S$5 For Nasi Lemak With Chicken & Prawns, S’poreans Shook

Man Gets Nasi Lemak With Sambal Prawns For S$5 At Bendemeer Stall

As the cost of living rises, many are increasingly concerned about getting their value for money when it comes to basic needs like food.

On Monday (14 Nov), one man shared that he hit the jackpot when he found a hawker stall at Bendemeer that gives him just that.

In a Facebook post, he showed off his nasi lemak order complete with chicken, egg, and prawns, all for just S$5.

His post sent netizens reeling, with many finding it hard to believe that he got such a meal for S$5.

S$5 nasi lemak has three sambal prawns, chicken wing & egg

Instead of the usual nasi lemak that comes with chicken and egg, the man decided to add on some prawns as well from the Block 44 Bendemeer Road stall.

In the picture he shared, there were at least three sizable prawns doused in a generous serving of sambal chilli.

His nasi lemak also came with the usual ikan bilis, omelette, cucumber, and fried chicken wing.

But the mindblowing part of it all was when he revealed that the dish only cost him S$5.

Moreover, the man shared that the nasi lemak was “ho chiak”, meaning delicious in Hokkien.

Singaporeans think it’s impossible to get such a meal for S$5

Looking at the meal the Facebook user enjoyed, Singaporeans were amazed and felt that S$5 was a steal for the number of sambal prawns and the chicken he got.

This netizen commented that the typical cai fan stall will charge way more than that for the same items.

Another netizen went one step further, saying that even buying three prawns at the supermarket will already cost S$2.50 these days.

Some remained doubtful that the man managed to get all that for just S$5, saying it was “impossible”.

To that, one person said that there’s only one way to find out, by checking the stall out for themselves.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information about the stall and will update this article accordingly.

Hidden gems that still keep prices affordable

Commenters’ reservations aside, it’s amazing if the man really did score such a filling meal for just S$5.

We can’t fault the doubters, though, as we’ve seen many stories about expensive cai fan meals recently.

But perhaps this customer’s experience proves that even with prices rising, some hidden gems are still trying their best to keep food affordable for all.

