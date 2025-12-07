Benz Hui’s daughter says a S’porean leaked his funeral details to the media, actor Collin Chee apologises

Collin Chee shared details of Benz Hui’s funeral in 18 Nov Lianhe Zaobao interview

Local actor Collin Chee has apologised after the daughter of late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui accused a Singaporean of leaking details of his funeral.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (6 Dec), Ms Charmaine Hui slammed the unnamed person’s “ignorance and invasion of privacy”.

No recording & no sharing allowed at Benz Hui’s private funeral

Hui, who passed away aged 76 on 28 Oct, received a private, closed-door funeral ceremony last month, his daughter said.

Guests were told that no recording, no filming and no sharing of any kind was allowed.

Most guests respected these rules — but Ms Hui called out an “individual from Singapore” for leaking “certain ceremony details” to the press outside of Hong Kong.

She felt “immense disappointment” towards this person, she noted, adding:

Sometimes, silence speaks far louder than exposure.

Hong Kong portal HK01 speculated that she was referring to Chee, who had given an interview to Singapore media.

Chee revealed funeral details in Zaobao interview

In a tearful interview with Lianhe Zaobao on 18 Nov, Chee said he flew to Hong Kong at 2am that day to send Hui off on his final journey.

He said some funeral customs in Hong Kong are different from those in Singapore. He also revealed that many media personalities and celebrities attended the funeral, with the hall filled with wreaths.

A tribute video lasting about 20 minutes was played, reminiscing about his many screen roles. It was put together by TVB, he shared.

Hui’s stepson gave a touching eulogy, Chee added, also detailing part of what he said.

Chee told Zaobao that Hui had invited him to co-host his daughter’s wedding dinner.

After receiving praise from the family for his performance, he decided to return to acting, he noted, crediting Hui for his support and encouragement.

Colin Chee apologises to Benz Hui’s family

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (7 Dec), Chee apologised to Hui’s family.

The actor, who is currently in Brunei, explained that he had wanted to share what his relationship with Hui was like, and that the late actor was “such a good person”.

“I never expected to hurt his family, and I am very sorry,” he said, adding that he was careful during media interviews to say only positive things.

He also respected the rules of the funeral, that no photos, videos and social media posts were allowed, he noted, adding:

If there was anything inappropriate, it was unintentional… for my slip of the tongue, I apologise again to Foon Hei Gor’s family.

Chee said he had called them to apologise, but his call was not answered. He also sent them a text message but has not received a reply.

