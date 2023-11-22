Best Denki Black Friday Sale Has Up To 80% Off Items Like Apple MacBook & Nintendo Switch

Best Denki Black Friday Sale Returns From 24 To 28 Nov 2023 With Deals On Apple, Dyson & More

While Black Friday began as a landmark shopping event that follows the Thanksgiving season in the United States, it has since evolved into a global shopping extravaganza.

Singapore is no exception, with many retail brands jumping on the bandwagon to give shoppers attractive, once-in-a-year deals.

One of the most anticipated Black Friday sales here comes from Best Denki, where one can find appliances and electronics at heavily discounted prices.

From 24 to 28 Nov, you can look forward to filling up your shopping carts again as the Black Friday sale returns to all its retail stores.

Read on to see the top deals you should keep a lookout for.

Flashy tech by Apple, Nintendo & Samsung at Best Denki Black Friday sale

Whether you have a tech enthusiast on your gifting checklist or are simply itching to upgrade your personal gear, you’re sure to find something that fits the bill at the Best Denki Black Friday sale.

Digital nomads and hybrid workers can check out the Apple MacBook Pro 14.2” with the M1 chip, which will retail at 23% off.

Don’t worry if you’re Team Android — you can make a beeline for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which will be on sale from just S$669. It even comes with an additional S$30 cash rebate and free gifts worth S$147.90.

If a smartphone level-up is what you need, Samsung also has the Galaxy S23 FE up for grabs at just S$777.

Gamers, if you have been biding your time to get the Nintendo Switch, the wait ends here.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will retail for S$229, while its OLED counterpart will be on sale at $399. Just in time for the latest games like ‘Hogwarts Legacy’.

Photographers, you have not been forgotten.

The Fujifilm Mini 12 Pop Art Kit Instant Camera is going for just S$188 at the Best Denki Black Friday sale. The set includes a case, strap, photo album, pack of film, as well as a travel pillow and wireless charger.

In short, you are bound to find the right gadget at the right price, whether as a gift to a friend or yourself.

Home entertainment, kitchen & household appliances at up to 50% off

Nothing beckons the holiday season and ensuing new year quite like a home appliance revamp.

A Dyson product might seem like a lofty expense, but not when it’s Black Friday season.

The Dyson V12 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will be discounted to just S$789, so you can clean up every nook and cranny of your home hassle-free and in time for year-end gatherings.

Speaking of guests, you can make your home more welcoming with fresh, clean air, courtesy of the Dyson air purifier fan bundle.

Not only will it be going at 37% off, it will also come with a S$40 Best Denki voucher.

If this has piqued your interest, be sure to arrive at your go-to Best Denki outlet as soon as it opens on 24 Nov — this deal is limited to just 10 sets per store.

Next, you might be thinking of giving your home entertainment hub a makeover.

For that, you can consider the Samsung 43″ UHD 4K Smart TV, retailing at S$429 during the sale with only five sets available per store.

The Black Friday period is also when you won’t need to worry about GST prices because it’ll be absorbed on selected TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony.

In fact, this would be a great time to settle all your kitchen furnishing needs before the GST goes up to 9% next year.

Fridges and washing machines are going at up to 40% off with additional gifts on selected models.

There are also bundle discounts for selected built-in cooker hoods, hobs, and ovens.

More home essentials at slashed prices

Not exactly MasterChef material? There’s always the air fryer, which comes in handy whether you have lots of guests over or are simply craving a midnight snack.

The Philips 5.6L Air Fryer has a large enough capacity to help you whip up big portions in one go and features 13 cooking functions to easily prepare a wide variety of dishes.

Best of all, you can get it for only S$169 exclusively at the Best Denki Black Friday sale.

With all these new home upgrades, you’ll probably be more tempted to stay in during the weekends to enjoy them all.

If the weather gets too hot to bear though, you might need a brand new air conditioner to beat the heat. That’s where the Europace Portable Aircon comes in.

Retailing for S$799 (U.P. S$899) during the Black Friday sale, it’s powerful and portable — as its name suggests — so you can easily cart it from room to room depending on your needs.

As a bonus, it comes with a S$70 voucher, but don’t wait too long to buy it as there are only limited quantities available.

Besides everything we mentioned above, here are some other items you can find at the event:

Tefal Cake Baker — S$88 (U.P. S$459)

Tefal High-Speed Cooking Blender — S$179 (U.P. S$459)

Philips Electric Kettle — buy one get one free, two for S$55 (U.P. S$110)

Philips Air Purifier — S$355 (S$799)

65” 4K HDR Android TV — S$839 (U.P. S$1,799)

JBL All-In-One soundbar — S$199 (U.P. S$403)

Electrolux 8kg Washer — ask staff for price (U.P. S$1,149)

LG 601L Fridge — ask staff for price (U.P. S$5,189)

Purchase-with-purchase deals at Best Denki Black Friday sale

On top of all the discounts, there are more offers in store for new members, credit cardholders, and shoppers who hit a minimum spend.

For one, you can sign up as a Best Denki member for free and receive a 10% discount voucher for use at selected stores in December 2023.

Both existing and new members will have exclusive deals to look forward to too, starting with a chance to win up to S$40,000 in cash with any amount spent.

Credit cardholders, take note — DBS and POSB cardmembers can enjoy S$150 off with a minimum spend of S$3,000 or S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$2,000 on a 12-month instalment plan.

As for Best-OCBC Platinum Mastercard and OCBC Titanium cardmembers, you’ll get an additional cash rebate of up to 3% storewide with no minimum spend.

Besides that, Trust card members save an additional S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$899, and those who charge at least S$300 to FavePay will get S$10 off immediately.

Last but not least, CapitaStar members who spend a minimum of S$300 and flash the mobile app at selected Best Denki outlets will get a S$10 voucher.

If none of the above applies to you, fret not because there are still perks.

Spending S$50 or more entitles you to get a Tefal Rice Cooker at just S$99 (U.P. S$209) or a Tefal X-Nano Handstick Vacuum at just S$149 (U.P. S$299).

For more information on the Best Denki Black Friday sale, visit their website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for more updates.

Beat inflation by shopping smart

Inflation and the consequential rise in prices everywhere have made managing our finances extra challenging.

That said, there are still ways to get around it and dampen the impact, such as making our purchases at the right place and the right time.

By timing our shopping and holding out for the best discounts, getting our hands on the gadgets and appliances we’ve been eyeing will no longer seem like a faraway dream.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Best Denki.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Liu Xing Ying.