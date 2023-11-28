Best Denki Warehouse Sale Has Up To 90% Off Home Appliances From Brands Like Samsung & Dyson

Best Denki Warehouse Sale Returns From 29 Nov To 3 Dec

To that end, Best Denki has got a myriad of deals on electronics and home appliances from Dyson, Samsung, Apple, and more at its warehouse sale, happening from 29 Nov to 3 Dec.

To help prepare you for your shopping trip, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest offers to look out for, so keep reading and start making a list.

Stock up on new kitchen appliances at Best Denki warehouse sale

As convenient as eating out is, it has become more of a luxury with rising prices everywhere.

One way to mitigate this is by cooking your own food. For that, you’ll need a good variety of kitchen appliances to create an assortment of dishes for various occasions.

And with the impending GST hike to 9% in January next year, this could be your last chance to shop for them at slightly cheaper rates, which will be even lower at the Best Denki warehouse sale.

Before you start shopping for your groceries and ingredients, you’ll need a good fridge to store everything.

The Samsung Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator keeps food fresh longer with 70% humidity, compared to 30% in conventional top mount freezers.

If you’re in the midst of renovating your kitchen, you can explore the cooker ranges from Mayer and Otimmo, which will both be 10% off at the warehouse sale.

You’ll also get an additional discount of up to S$150 when you purchase multiple Electrolux cooker range products.

Smaller appliances for quick & fuss-free meals

For days when you don’t have the time or the mood to spend long periods labouring in the kitchen, there are handy two-in-one appliances like the EuropAce Electric Steamboat with Grill, which makes it possible to enjoy steamboat and grilled meat at the same time.

This way, you can feed more guests in one go and save time on cleaning up multiple pots and pans later.

If you love bread or want to impress your colleagues with a homemade sourdough loaf, you might want to add this bread maker by Kenwood to your shopping list.

It has 12 programmes for creating loaves of different flavours and varieties, plus a rapid bake function that makes bread in under an hour.

Oh, and it’ll cost just S$68 at the Best Denki Warehouse Sale — a whopping 83% off its usual price.

You’ll need a refreshing beverage to wash all that food down. For that, the Tefal blender will come in clutch with its Ice Crush function.

It turns ice cubes into ‘snow’ in under one minute, making it easy to serve up delicious, cold drinks whether you’re throwing a party or whipping up a breakfast smoothie during rushed mornings.

Pamper yourself with self-care essentials

With the year coming to a close, your calendar is probably quickly filling up with all kinds of parties and events. Being able to get ready quickly while still looking your best will definitely take some of the stress off.

The Best Denki Warehouse Sale has offers on multiple Dyson products that will give you salon-worthy locks.

Whether you need a quick dry or a fab blowout, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer will excel on both occasions.

Those who are extra pressed for time and need to style their hair in a specific way can turn to the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler.

It comes with a family of attachments to curl or add waves to hair of various textures and lengths, along with brushes for smoothing out your tresses.

On the other hand, if you’re simply seeking a hair dryer that gets the job done and costs less than a Saturday brunch, there’s the EssentialCare hair dryer from Philips.

Retailing at only S$18 during the warehouse sale, it is designed to be compact yet powerful. That way, you can dry your hair quickly and store it away easily once you’re done.

Check off house chores in no time with new cleaning appliances

If there was a button we could push to get all our chores done magically, we would get it.

Until then, the next best thing is efficient cleaning appliances like the Dyson DSlim cordless vacuum cleaner, which could actually make cleaning fun as it performs a perfect sweep of hairs, debris, and even invisible dust.

It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum to tackle dirt on upholstery, stairs, and car seats, making it a formidable all-rounder.

Another chore many of us likely dread is doing laundry. Now, at least the washing part can be made easier with Samsung’s 7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine.

For starters, it allows your clothes to dry faster with its Air Turbo Drying System.

Your more delicate clothes will also benefit from its Wobble technology, which protects fabrics from friction damage, helping to make them last longer.

Upgrade your home entertainment space & workstation

At the end of a long day, home is truly the best place you can unwind in.

With a huge, high-definition TV, bingeing your favourite guilty pleasure reality shows or following a yoga tutorial on YouTube becomes much more immersive.

This 50” QLED 4K television by Samsung will truly make every pixel on screen come to life and bring you inside the world of whatever you’re watching.

Aside from providing precise, vibrant colours, it is also designed to be ultra sleek, blending seamlessly against any wall and taking up minimal space.

Speaking of screens, you may also have thought of upgrading your laptop.

A portable workstation with a long-lasting battery and reliable performance is vital, especially if you work from home.

If you’re Team Apple, you’ll undoubtedly make a beeline for the Apple Macbook Pro 13” at the Best Denki Warehouse Sale.

This sleek device is easy to carry around, has an excellent screen, and has one of the longest battery life spans of any laptop.

Team PC, you haven’t been forgotten. The ASUS Vivobook 14” Flip is a digital nomad’s dream as it can be rotated 360 degrees to double as a laptop and tablet.

You need not fret about its durability as its ErgoLift hinge has been subjected to a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test, meaning it will last you for years to come.

Exclusive deals for each day of the Best Denki warehouse sale

The five-day Best Denki Warehouse Sale boasts different deals on each day. As such, it would be wise to plan ahead so you don’t miss out on your wishlist items.

Here are all the deals mentioned above and the dates they fall on:

29 Nov Philips EssentialCare Hair Dryer

30 Nov Apple MacBook Pro 13” Samsung 50″ QLED 4K Television

2 Dec Tefal BL2B41 Blender

3 Dec EuropAce 3L Electric Steamboat with Grill Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ASUS Vivobook 14” Flip



And here are the items that will be on sale on all five days from 29 Nov to 3 Dec, while stocks last:

Dyson HD08 Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Kenwood BM450 Bread Maker

Samsung 7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine

Samsung 500L Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator

On top of all the discounts, OCBC-Best and OCBC Titanium cardholders can enjoy a cash rebate of up to 3% storewide.

It’s also the perfect time to sign up as a Best Denki member because doing so will get you a S$5 instant cash discount on your purchase at the warehouse sale.

In addition, both new and existing members will get a free USB-PD charger with the purchase of any computer and stand to win up to S$40,000 cash with any amount spent.

Now that you’re hyped for the sale, set your alarms and make sure to be at the Best Denki Warehouse Sale as early as possible. Here are the deets:

Best Denki Warehouse Sale

Address: 23 Tampines Street 92, Hersing Centre #06-00, Singapore 528892

Dates: 29 Nov – 3 Dec

Times: 11am – 7pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Tampines West & Simei

To find out more about the sale, visit Best Denki’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

A refreshed home sets the tone for a new year

A home is more than just four walls and a roof over your head.

It’s where you relax and recharge or practise some much-needed self-care, whether it’s by cooking your favourite meal, catching up with the latest drama or tidying up to ensure your space is nice and clean.

To do these, you’ll need the right appliances, which thankfully don’t have to cost a bomb. You just need to know where — and when — to look.

Featured image courtesy of Best Denki and by MS News. Photography by Liu Xing Ying.