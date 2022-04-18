S’pore’s Best Employers 2022 Have Been Revealed & Now Everyone Wants To Work At Google

Google Places 1st In Singapore’s Best Employers 2022 Survey

Many Singaporeans would agree that the office is like a second home. Hence, it’s a true blessing to be under a company that makes one look forward to work every morning.

We’d imagine that’s exactly what a Google employee feels like. Recently, the results from a survey on Singapore’s Best Employers were released, with the tech giant topping the list.

Let’s take a look at what other companies Singaporeans have deemed the best employers.

Google ranks 1st among Singapore’s best employers in 2022

On Monday (18 Apr), The Straits Times (ST) and Statista shared their list of Singapore’s Best Employers of 2022, which is based on the results of a survey involving over 17,000 employees.

On a scale of zero to 10, employees gave a score based on how much they would recommend their company to family and friends. Respondents also rated their employers based on different aspects of their jobs, the work environment, and the employer’s reputation, reports ST.

Google clinched the highest spot in the Top 200 with a high score of 9.16.

This is an increase from last year’s score. In 2021, Google came in at No.1 again with a score of 8.62.

Since different aspects like work environment, salary, and work-life balance were taken into consideration, it’s likely that Google employees feel more than satisfied with their job.

EDB & The LEGO Group rank 2nd & 3rd respectively

Following closely behind Google are brands that we are also familiar with.

These are the Economic Development Board (EDB), as well as toy retail company The LEGO Group.

As seen in the list, they have close scores of 8.72 and 8.71 respectively.

According to ST, the former is the first government agency to make the Top 10 in the past three years.

Companies like Apple, Rolls-Royce, and Tanglin Trust School also made it into the Top 10.

Overall, employees who participated in the survey indicated an improvement in their overall satisfaction with their employers.

This result is heartening to know, especially since the survey was conducted in Aug and Sep last year, while the country was still going through a pandemic.

Singaporeans satisfied with their workplaces

While these surveys are meant as guidelines for companies to have a better understanding of their employees, it’s a nice to learn that Singaporeans are generally satisfied with their workplaces.

Hopefully, this will inspire more companies to change or improve conditions so that their employees will enjoy their jobs more.

And perhaps, for those who now feel the urge to work at these places, they can start, um, Googling for job vacancies.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Umehara Keiji on YouTube.