BHG Black Friday Sale Has Up To 90% Discounts, Shop & Win A Car Or PS5

BHG FlashBlack Friday Sale From 24 To 28 Nov Has Huge Discounts & Prizes

While Black Friday originated in the United States, the sale has caught on in many other parts of the world, including Singapore.

For those of you who still have some holiday shopping to do after 11.11, there’s one place where you’ll be able to get it all done.

BHG is having a FlashBlack Friday sale, where shoppers can get up to 90% off a wide variety of items, from beauty to kitchenware to apparel.

As if that wasn’t enticing enough, there will also be a lucky draw with prizes worth over S$135,000 – including a brand new ŠKODA KODIAQ seven-seater SUV, PlayStation 5s, and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer – to be won.

Here are some recommendations worth adding to your basket when you shop at the sale.

Luxe beauty sets without the luxe price tags at BHG FlashBlack Friday sale

There’s nothing that elevates a beauty routine quite like a fancy skincare set or two.

Whether you’re looking to jazz up your own collection or pamper your BFF, BHG has a diverse range of luxe makeup, skincare, and fragrances at affordable prices during their FlashBlack Friday Sale.

Lancôme’s youth-activating Advanced Génifique formula is deeply loved by skincare enthusiasts, and several of its products now come in a whole set.

The Advanced Genifique Light Pearl & Eye Cream Set includes a serum, face mask, eye and lash serum, and eye cream so you can integrate the formula easily into each skincare step.

Buying the Lancôme set will earn you free gifts that’ll round out your skincare routine, such as:

Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover 30ml

Genifique Serum 7ml

Clarifique Day Cream 15ml

UVEX Aqua Gel SPF50 10ml

Genifique Bio-Cellulose Mask

For a set that packs a punch in both skincare and makeup, the Christmas Blockbuster Set by Estée Lauder easily checks that box with 12 items that are all certified brand favourites.

Everything that one needs to get ready for a festive night out is packed nicely into a chic red box, including the holy grail Advanced Night Repair serum, a full-sized eyeshadow palette, and two lipsticks to take you across different occasions.

While it’s always fun to coordinate twinning looks with your bestie, you could go for something different this year with twinning scents instead.

The Narciso Eau Néroli Ambrée Eau De Toilette by Narciso Rodriguez has a light floral scent that exudes a warm, vibrant energy, making it a worthy contender for your new signature scent.

With a buy-one-get-one free deal to boot, this scent is set to be the season’s fragrance equivalent of a friendship bracelet.

Fancy bedding sets to put the ‘beauty’ in beauty sleep

If your holiday schedule is set to be a packed one, every hour of beauty sleep counts to ensure you’re rested and ready for the next event.

This is where quality bedding comes in, and thanks to BHG’s FlashBlack Friday discounts on bed sheets and pillows, it won’t cost a bomb.

With the Faye bed set by Horgen’s Luxe Collection, you’ll be sleeping on full Egyptian cotton, making every bedtime the best time. Be careful, though, you might have even more trouble getting up in the morning.

The queen and king bed sets both contain a quilt cover, fitted sheet, two pillow covers, and a bolster case. They come in four classic colours – navy, white, mauve, and grey – so you can choose the one that best matches your room’s aesthetics.

A key to better sleep is a good pillow, which you’ll find in this Classy gel pillow by Alma Vivens. Made with a special gel material, it gently conforms to your head and neck, providing better pressure relief.

The substance has other benefits as well, like lowering your skin temperature to keep you cool on hot, humid nights.

Kitchen & baby necessities for young families

If you recently started a family, then you’d likely be aware of how much preparation goes into setting up a home.

In times like these, every bit of assistance counts, and that includes providing new parents with the tools they need.

For the kitchen, a stir fry wok is a necessity to whip up home-cooked meals, so opt for one that can last through years of use like La Gourmet’s Blusteel wok.

Its unique material makes it 40% lighter than traditional cast iron cookware, making it suitable for kitchen newbies who are still getting used to cooking for an entire family.

It’s also made from 99% pure iron, which is chemical-free to ensure that every dish is cooked with 100% love and 0% toxins.

Besides essential kitchenware, baby gear can be quite costly too, which is why parents would love a set of feeding tools like this 2-in-1 Sterilizer & Dryer by NUK.

This nifty device will let mummy and daddy enjoy convenience and peace of mind as it can eliminate germs with high-temperature steam.

As a bonus, BHG is also offering two Disney bottles with the set, which have adorable Winnie the Pooh prints on them to perk up baby’s bottle-feeding experience.

Apparel from S$10 for a budget makeover

If your current closet no longer inspires you, it may be time to recycle some pieces and bring in new ones.

BHG’s FlashBlack Friday sale will also be a good time for ladies to gift their male partners new apparel to subtly nudge their style choices in a different direction.

The festive season calls for smarter outfits and you can’t go wrong with long-sleeved shirts from assorted brands including Goldlion or John Langford, which are on sale for just S$10.

An assortment of designs from various menswear brands will be available, so you’ll be sure to find something you like.

After the Christmas parties, you’d probably be donning your new outfits as everyday wear. Pair them with accessories from BHG’s early bird fashion deals like this backpack that can dress the look down.

Switch the backpack out for a sling bag for outings with friends so you won’t have to lug such a huge carrier around on your commutes.

Folks who are always on the go and even travelling overseas may want a luggage instead, and this expandable hardcase one by Slazenger will serve you well on your many flights around the world.

Available in three sizes – 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch – at just S$49 (U.P. S$140), S$59 (U.P. S$160) and S$69 (U.P. S$180) respectively, you can choose the best one for your travel needs.

No journey is complete without some background music, which you can enjoy via wireless earbuds that are lightweight and easy to store.

Now you can listen to the soundtrack to your life while staring out the aeroplane or bus window and reminiscing about sweet memories.

Prizes including new car await at BHG FlashBlack Friday sale

Big savings aside, BHG is making it a FlashBlack Friday sale to truly remember with prizes worth over S$135,000.

From 24 to 28 Nov, BHG members who spend S$150 and above are automatically entitled to a lucky draw entry, where they stand a chance to take home a brand new ŠKODA KODIAQ SUV, PS5 or even a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

BHG Be-Wowed Members get three times the chances, Be-Rewarded Members get double, while Be-Informed Members get just one chance. Check in-store and online for more details.

You have to admit, that’s a far easier way to win a PS5 than losing 10kg for it, which is what this dedicated Thai man did.

If you’re a BHG member, this is your time to shine as you’ll be privy to first dibs on the sale on 24 Nov. What’s more, BHG members who spend at least S$500 or S$2,000 in a single receipt that day will enjoy double and triple the points respectively.

From 24 to 28 Nov, the first few big spenders who splurge S$8,000 and above in a single receipt at BHG’s Flagship Bugis store will receive their very own iPhone 14 in Black worth S$1,299 for free. Limited sets are available.

BHG has also partnered with Atome to give shoppers up to S$30 off when they check out with the platform’s Buy Now, Pay Later option during the FlashBlack Friday sale.

The goodies don’t end there — customers can head over to try their luck at the cash grabber machine at the Bugis store to win up to S$5,999 worth of prizes as well an Airpods Pro set.

Besides prizes, BHG customers who’ve splurged on their shopping hauls can redeem the following free gifts when they hit the respective minimum amounts in up to three combined receipts:

Table Matters 16-piece Cutlery Set (worth S$39) — S$250 nett spend

Mayer 2-in-1 Steamboat with Grill (worth S$99) — S$500 nett spend

Corelle 12-piece Set (worth S$180) — S$800 nett spend

HappyCall Metho 5-piece 18/10 Premium Induction Stainless Steel Cooking Set (worth S$640) — S$1,200 nett spend

Even if you’re not on a massive shopping spree, you can still enjoy discounts on various products when you spend S$80 or more at BHG. The items include:

Pyrex 1.7L Oval Dish — S$9.90 (U.P. S$29.90)

Table Matters Korean 12-piece Stainless Steel Spoons & Chopsticks Set — S$12.90 (U.P. S$39)

Food Appeal 18cm I.H. Frying Pan — S$14.90 (U.P. S$39.90)

HoneyWorld Manuka Blend 1kg — S$21.90 (U.P. S$97)

Lifetrons Eye Massager with Negative Ion Technology — S$29.90 (U.P. S$62)

Richardson Sheffield Cucina 6-piece Knife Block Set — S$39.90 (U.P. S$199)

HoneyWorld Raw Manuka UMF6+ 1kg — S$42.90 (U.P. S$152)

Mayer 6.5L Slow Cooker with Ceramic Pot — S$49.90 (U.P. S$119)

HappyCall 4-piece Die Cast Cookware Set — S$149.90 (U.P. S$460)

Late-night shopping at BHG on Black Friday

With so much to see, do, and buy, you might be worried that you won’t have enough time for everything. After all, we only get 24 hours in a day.

While shopping online can be done at any time of the day, sometimes, nothing beats the good old-fashioned experience of browsing through a physical store.

If you agree with that latter statement, you will be happy to hear that on 25 Nov, all BHG outlets will open till 10.30pm, so avid shoppers can shop till they drop.

From 5pm to 7pm, shoppers can also hear live updates on the best deals from Love972’s mobile DJs Lina and Fenying, who will make a special appearance.

At BHG Bugis and Bishan outlets, visitors can help themselves to free Jia Jia Herbal Tea drinks when they come in on this date. Yes, it’s important to keep yourself hydrated while shopping the day away.

Finally, there will be a live cooking demonstration of seared foie gras by seasoned chefs from the At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy from 2pm to 4pm on 27 Nov at BHG Bugis’ Kitchen Studio, so you can get some inspo for the dishes you’ll be making with your brand new kitchenware.

For more information, visit BHG’s official website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

End November on a high note with major retail therapy

The months of November and December are always an exciting time for big sales, especially when a new year beckons and “everything must go”, as stores like to say.

With Black Friday coming this close to payday, there’s even more reason to hit the stores and get your last minute Christmas or New Year shopping settled.

That way, you’ll be fully ready for all the gift exchanging, big dinners, and exciting countdown parties that lie ahead of you.

