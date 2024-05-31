Bidadari estate wins prestigious real estate award, recognised for innovative design & community-centric benefit

Bidadari estate wins prestigious real estate award

The Housing Development Board (HDB) won the 2024 World Gold award for its Bidadari estate master plan at the prestigious FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards held on 30 May at Gardens by the Bay.

It marks the first World Gold award in the Master Plan category for a Singapore developer.

This is also the only World Gold award for Singapore in 2024.

The Bidadari master plan was honoured for its brilliance in architecture, design, development and construction, community-oriented benefits, and transformative influence on the urban environment.

Bidadari estate receives top international recognition

FIABCI, an international real estate federation based in Paris, grants awards to honour exceptional building projects around the world, reports The Straits Times.

The awards are judged by a global jury based on the following criteria:

Architecture and design

Development and construction

Community benefits

Environmental impact

Financial and marketing success

According to FIABCI’s website, the awards span 13 categories from Master Plan and Affordable Housing, to Hotel and Sustainable Development.

This year, the Bidadari development by HDB came in tops in the Master Plan category.

“It is a testimony to the outstanding master planning recognised by the global community for its beautifully well-conceived design taking into consideration nature and the environment,” said Lim Lan Yuan, the president of FIABCI-Singapore.

Dr Chong Fook Loong, HDB’s chief town planner, expressed honour upon receiving the award.

“HDB is constantly on the lookout for innovative planning concepts to create a quality living environment for residents,” Dr Chong said.

Apart from Bidadari estate, Jewel Changi Airport and the Martin Modern apartment also received recognition.

The two Singapore developments won the World Silver awards in the Retail and Residential (High Rise) category respectively.

Estate features innovative urban planning & community-centric design

Announced as a new housing area in 2013, the Bidadari estate features 12 Build-To-Order developments spread across four districts – Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge, and Woodleigh.

The Woodleigh district is already complete and there are plans to deliver more flats in the other three districts within the next year.

The estate’s development is expected to be fully completed by 2025.

The Biddari estate offers Bidadari Park and a lake at its heart, with housing blocks that can enjoy the scenery.

The planned communal facilities like playgrounds and eating areas aim to encourage social interaction and a sense of belonging among residents.

Bidadari estate takes nature into account

Additionally, the estate boasts a 1.6-kilometre Bidadari Greenway that connects residents to the park.

HDB also considered the estate’s site as a stopover for migratory birds in its master plan.

This led to the development of a unique 200m sky terrace at Woodleigh Glen in the Woodleigh district.

The estate has an extensive cycling and pedestrian network, such as a 700m Heritage Walk that provides a cool path for commuters going to Woodleigh MRT station.

Dr Lim Lan Yuan, president of FIABCI-Singapore, praised HDB’s win as proof of its exceptional planning that considers nature and the environment.

He added: “The Bidadari master plan to revitalise the heritage, maintain the tranquillity and evoke the vibrancy of the Bidadari community is a much-lauded project by the master plan team from the HDB.”

