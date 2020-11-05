Bird Casually Pecks At Pizza From Waterway Point Bakery

Everyone loves a good pizza. As it turns out, so do birds.

On Saturday (31 Oct), a netizen spotted a mynah pecking away at a pizza put on display at a Waterway Point bakery.

He took to Facebook a few days later to share about the incident.

When confronted, one of the bakery’s staff even claimed that it was a common occurrence.

Mynah bird feasts on pizza crumbs at bakery

The netizen in question was visited Waterway Point on Saturday (31 Oct) when something caught his eye — he allegedly spotted a bird casually chilling at the pizza counter of a bakery.

In a video, the bird was seen pecking on pizza crumbs and appears to be enjoying the pepperoni ‘feast’.

Alarmed, the netizen alerted the staff about the mynah.

However, to his surprise, the employee allegedly shrugged it off, claiming it has happened many times before.

The staff also added that they had previously given feedback on the issue but no subsequent actions were taken.

After having his fill, the mynah took off just as a bakery staff casually approached the pizza counter.

Netizen reports incident to SFA

The incident appears to have occured at Proofer Boulangerie bakery, located at the basement of Waterway Point mall.

Having witnessed the blatant daylight ‘theft’, the netizen seemed disturbed by the lack of hygiene shown and took to Facebook to rant,

Just imagine — some of us maybe sharing food with the bird.

According to AsiaOne, the netizen has since reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

MS News has also reached out to Proofer Boulangerie for a statement on the matter. Stay tuned for more updates.

Concern about food hygiene standards

It seems birds in Singapore have recently developed a real appetite for dining at the same places as us.

Just a day earlier on Wednesday (3 Nov), a Redditor spotted a pigeon at the BreadTalk outlet at Eastpoint Mall.

Pigeons were also seen enjoying a ‘buffet feast’ at a Geylang cai png stall 2 weeks ago.

Naturally, these incidents sparked concerns about hygiene at food places.

SFA had previously mentioned the importance of food hygiene and the vital role food operators play in ensuring it.

Hope bakery takes necessary actions to prevent similar incidents

Hopefully, the bakery takes the necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening again.

If you come across such breaches of food hygiene, you can report the incident to SFA via their online feedback form.

Have you witnessed similar scenes at local eateries or shops? Share with us in the comments down below.

