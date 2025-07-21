Birds chirp loudly in Choa Chu Kang trees at 2am, wildlife lovers urge living harmoniously with nature

Birds in Choa Chu Kang squawk loudly at 2am, photographer wonders how residents sleep

At around 2am on 12 July, Ricky Koh was driving through Choa Chu Kang when he heard an unexpected commotion: birds chirping loudly in the stillness of the night.

The 53-year-old Area Manager at Scuba Schools International had stopped at a bus stop to check his GPS when he noticed the sounds.

Curious, he rolled down his window and spotted flocks of birds perched in clusters across four to five trees.

Mr Koh captured several photos and videos of the birds, which continued squawking energetically in the wee hours.

Wildlife lovers encourage tolerance for bird noise

He later shared the footage in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, quipping: “How [does] that neighbourhood [sleep]?”

The post quickly drew attention from animal lovers, who identified the birds as red-breasted parakeets.

Several commenters defended the birds, pointing out that habitat loss due to urban development and tree-cutting had left them with fewer places to roost.

They urged others to be more understanding, noting that the birds had little choice but to settle in residential areas.

“A little tolerance really goes a long way,” one user wrote, adding that most residents nearby have either gotten used to the noise or simply close their windows at night.

Another commenter, who claimed to be a resident, noted that the parakeets typically only made noise at dawn and dusk, and were usually quiet through the night.

“We have to learn to live with nature and don’t even suggest [culling] them,” one netizen said, describing the birds as part of Singapore’s ecosystem.

However, the discussion soon took a turn when another user chimed in, calling red-breasted parakeets an invasive species.

They claimed that the birds are sometimes culled to protect native bird populations, sparking a debate over conservation priorities.

Photographer clarifies he has no issue with parakeets

Speaking to MS News, Mr Koh clarified that his original post was meant to be light-hearted and not a complaint about the birds.

He shared that the red-breasted parakeets were indeed vocal, but the sounds were “not very loud” and “bearable” in person.

“If it were my neighbourhood, it would be great to see them every day. I’d live with them and their chirping sounds,” he said, adding that he even returned to the same spot a few nights later to photograph them again.

“I love nature, and it was a playful post,” Mr Koh explained. “I guess it triggered the nature protector instincts in many people.”

