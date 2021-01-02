Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park Looks Flooded After Downpour Due To Intentional Design

As torrential rain fell over most parts of Singapore, most of us have had a chilly start to the new year.

Though the cooling weather served as a respite from the usual sweaty conditions, some parts of the island saw flooding as a result of the downpour.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park was one of these locations, as the heartland recreational space resembled a paddy field due to the severe flooding.

Despite the concerning sight, this turns out to be an intentional design in the event of extreme wet weather.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park ‘flooded’ with muddy water

Pictures shared on social media show some parts of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park severely flooded with muddy water.

One could easily mistake the park’s greenery for paddy or rice fields in the mountains of Thailand, if not for the HDB blocks in the background.

Water levels at the park’s canal also appear to be very high.

In contrast, here’s a picture of the park when it’s drier.

Designed to ‘flood’ during severe wet weather

Though such severe flooding would typically be a cause for concern, this is not the case for Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Turns out, the park was specially designed to be ‘flooded’ under extreme wet conditions.

In 2009, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park underwent a 3-year bio-engineering project which saw the Kallang River extended from 2.7km to a meandering 3.2km-long waterway. Here’s a before-and-after comparison:

The introduction of rocks and plants has given the edges of the channel a more natural appearance.

According to the Public Utilities Board (PUB), the new design was inspired by a “flood plain concept”, and was intended for water to flow into the adjacent areas when there’s a heavy storm.

Similar ‘floodings’ have also been seen in previous years.

Throwback to 2017

Design led to 30% increase in biodiversity

The elongation project has not only increased the capacity of the Kallang channel, but also transformed the water body into a recreational space for residents staying nearby.

Additionally, the park has reportedly seen a 30% increase in biodiversity with creatures like the common bluetail damselfly and common scarlet dragonfly now frequent visitors of the park.

Bring along an umbrella when you’re out and about

Though seeing a stream of teh tarik-like water running through a heartland park might appear worrying at first, we’re glad that the design for this one serves a greater purpose.

Kudos to the teams involved in transforming Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park into a richly-biodiverse park for nearby residents to enjoy.

As the wet weather is expected to last for the first half of Jan 2021, do bring along an umbrella when you’re out and about to avoid getting wet and falling sick.

