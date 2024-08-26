M’sian man left with deep wounds & S$5K hospital bill after getting bitten by cat

Brother left with S$5K hospital bill after suffering bites by cat in Malaysia

On Monday (19 Aug), a user took to social media platform X to share pictures of the nasty bites his brother suffered as a result of his cat attacking him.

“I didn’t know a cat’s bite could be so dangerous,” Ikhsan, whose handle is @JatIkhwan, captioned his X post.

Ikhsan shared that the bites of his British Shorthair cat were so deep that his brother had to be rushed to the hospital, and eventually warded.

Although the exact reason why the cat had went feral and attacked his brother was unknown, Ikhsan assumed that it was due to unfamiliarity between the pair or a possible poor handling of the cat.

Photos accompanying his post showed a wrist with multiple punctured wounds.

Cat ‘grounded’ for its naughty behaviour

In a subsequent post, Ikhsan shared that due to the cat’s naughty behaviour, it has been “grounded” for the time being.

He shared a picture of the wide-eyed ginger cat looking meekly in the cage, saying that the cat looks so petite, which pulled on his heartstrings despite its misdemeanour.

“Don’t know what triggered my cat,” he said.

Hefty S$5k bill incurred at the hospital

Kos masuk hospital sebab kena gigit kucing: RM 16,858.75 Natang kucing https://t.co/M8Qf6c3SVA pic.twitter.com/YSMUh6KL8j — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) August 23, 2024

Ikhsan later shared his brother’s hospital bill, which amounted to a hefty RM16,858 (S$5,050).

Some netizens expressed their surprise in the comments, saying that they did not know that a cat’s bite would require such extensive treatments and assumed it would be nothing serious.

Many netizens also poked fun at the situation, with one saying: “That’s it, the cat has to find a new owner very soon.”

Later, several users replied to his post showing their own nasty encounter with angry cats. Many sported deep red scratches and bloody wounds.

Ikhsan subsequently shared in a separate X post that his brother is “ok”.

