RPG ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ gets released, companies in China suspend work for employees to game

Role-playing game ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ released globally

At 10am on Tuesday (20 Aug), China’s first high-budget, domestically produced game, “Black Myth: Wukong,” was officially released worldwide.

After six and a half years of development, the game saw an impressive start, with over 1.22 million online users playing simultaneously on the Steam platform within the first 40 minutes of its release.

“Black Myth: Wukong” is an action role-playing game based on the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West”.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the game clocked a pre-sale revenue of S$73 million, likely covering its development costs even before its release.

Companies in China suspend work to support game

Several Chinese companies showed their support for the locally produced game, Oriental Daily reported.

Sichuan Muziyang Technology Co Ltd announced a day off to allow all employees to play the game.

In addition to suspending work, the game publisher Gamera Game gifted each employee a digital deluxe version of “Black Myth: Wukong” so they could enjoy the game without any hassle.

Meanwhile, the game guide information platform Game Teahouse gave its employees a half-day holiday and reimbursed them for the cost of the game.

Producers release guide for better gaming experience

In response to the overwhelming support for “Black Myth: Wukong”, its producer, Feng Ji, advised players to enjoy the game in moderation and to take breaks.

“Play slowly and don’t rush to complete the level. After all, there is no other better choice for the time being,” the producer said.

Given that passing each level in the game requires time, the producers also released a guide to help players have a better gaming experience.

