Boat Quay Pub Uses Blue Light To Warn Staff Of Police Presence, Owner Jailed 6 Weeks

Boat Quay Pub Uses Blue Light To Warn Staff Of Police Presence So They Can Disperse

Behind the boisterous sights and sounds of Singapore’s nightlife scene, there may be a darker underbelly that engages in vices and other nefarious activities.

To evade capture, a pub in Boat Quay devised a method to disperse their employees whenever they detect police presence nearby.

A person stationed at the front door would switch on a flickering blue light, indicating police arrival.

The hostesses allegedly trading sexual services for drinks would then stop and gather at a table near the entrance instead.

The mastermind behind this hack has now been sentenced to jail, along with his complicit staff members.

Blue light serves as police warning so performers can stop vice activities in Boat Quay pub

According to The Straits Times (ST), the pub owner, Lee Seet Khiang, was sentenced to six weeks’ jail On Monday (22 Aug) after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

Lee had previously instructed his staff to switch on the blue light to signal to performers to stop all activities and move away from their customers.

His plan had worked flawlessly since he took charge of Club Para Para in 2019.

However, in 2020, a former performer at the nearby T.G.I.F pub reportedly wrote to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), accusing Club Para Para of conducting illicit activities. Specifically, they claimed that performers offered sexual services to get customers to buy more drinks.

When MOM investigated the establishment, they found links between Club Para Para, T.G.I.F and Beer Inn. Lee had apparently been an employee at Beer Inn since 2012.

MOM also found that performers would offer their services across the three pubs, mingling with customers to earn commissions from the drinks they purchased.

Their actions breached the pub’s entertainment licence conditions, which Lee was allegedly aware of.

Staff receive warning, owner gets jail sentence

ST reported that at least two employees had helped to switch on the blue light to alert performers between 2019 and 2020.

They did so after receiving instructions from Lee, with one staff member even using the light four to five times a week.

One employee received a stern warning while another got a 12-month conditional warning.

Lee, on the other hand, faces a six-week jail term. He could have faced up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, for each charge.

Featured image adapted from Nuts & Bolt Sports and Google Maps.