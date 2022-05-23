Drunk Man Arrested After Attacking Patrons At Boat Quay Bar, Police Investigating

Drunk Man Refuses To Queue At Boat Quay Bar Toilet, Hurts Patrons With Glass Shard

It’s no secret that getting drunk can lead us to do some questionable things. Unfortunately, this means that we may unintentionally harm others around us.

Recently, a 52-year-old man, who appeared intoxicated, started causing a ruckus at a bar in Boat Quay. He refused to queue for the toilet and began breaking glasses to use as weapons.

Unfortunately, another customer who tried to intervene sustained a minor injury in the event. Police eventually arrested the drunk man for causing public nuisance.

Drunk man holds glass shards as weapons

Shin Min Daily News reports that at about 1.15am on 22 May, a 52-year-old man started causing a commotion at Drunk Skunk, a bar located at 79 Circular Road.

A bar manager told the paper that the man was there with a few other friends. He apparently had too much to drink and refused to queue for the toilet.

His antics escalated into a dispute with others in the queue. His friends tried to dissuade him but to no avail, as the man was very “strong” and “emotional”.

After breaking free from his friends, the man took two glasses from a table and smashed them to use as weapons, the manager recalled.

Man injures patron with glass shard

According to the manager, they tried to calm him down. However, the man was too drunk to have a proper conversation, so they called the police.

A few other customers tried to step in as well. Unfortunately, a 47-year-old patron sustained a cut on his left elbow when the drunk man used a glass shard to cut him.

Fortunately, the injury was not serious, and the customer declined to be sent to the hospital.

According to a post on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, the man allegedly strangled a teenager at the bar as well.

When the police arrived, the drunk man continued to yell and cause a scene.

Man arrested for causing public nuisance at Boat Quay bar

The manager shared that while it’s inevitable to deal with troublemakers who’ve had too much to drink, this was the first time they had to alert the police.

CCTV footage shows the man looking very inebriated. He was unable to maintain his balance as his friends tried to talk to him and fell to the ground at one point.

Police later confirmed that a foreigner was accused of causing a public nuisance in a drunken state. He has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Drink in moderation, know your limits

Now that nightclubs and bars in Singapore are reopening, many patrons are expected to head to these places to have a good time together.

However, while we enjoy our drinks and bask in the fun and relaxed atmosphere, we should always be responsible and know our own alcohol limits.

That way, we can do ourselves and others a favour and prevent ourselves from doing anything we might regret.

We hope the man reflected on his mistakes after sobering up and that the patrons and staff at the bar will be able to move on from this incident.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and Drunk Skunk Bar & Bistro on Facebook.