Blue Sturgeon Moon on 19 Aug dazzles S’poreans, who share dreamy photos

Supermoon on 19 Aug is a Sturgeon Moon & a Blue Moon, next one will occur in 2027

After the disappointment of the Perseid meteor shower being hidden by clouds, Singaporeans finally got to see a rare celestial phenomenon this month.

The Blue Sturgeon Moon lit up our skies on Monday (19 Aug) and people across the island managed to snap dreamy photos of it.

Two rare sightings rolled into one

Last August was notable for having two supermoons — a Sturgeon Moon and a Blue Moon.

This year, we get a two-in-one phenomenon of a Sturgeon Moon and a Blue Moon rolled into one, according to Stargazing Singapore.

While the Sturgeon Moon is a supermoon that was named by Native Americans after the sturgeon fish, the Blue Moon is defined as an additional full moon that appears third out of four moons in a quarter of a year (i.e. three months). Despite its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue.

However, a Blue Moon that is also a supermoon is even rarer.

It started appearing above Singapore by about 8pm on Monday, and was set to reach its zenith at 1am, according to the Science Centre Observatory.

Shutterbugs capture close-up shots

By nightfall, avid photographers in Singapore started posting close-up shots of the Blue Sturgeon Moon in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

A shutterbug in Lakeside captured the moon seemingly shyly hiding behind some branches.

Another got it appearing to peek out behind some buildings.

One slightly blurred version had the moon behind a Sentosa cable car.

Even Prime Minister Lawrence Wong got in on the act, sharing a photo of the moon taken from his office on Facebook.

Blue Sturgeon Moon seen among buildings

While the close-ups were stunning, the wide shots of the Blue Sturgeon Moon were no less amazing.

What they lacked in detail they made up for in atmosphere, for example, this shot of the moon looming over residential buildings with a streak of light just below it.

In a photo taken in Punggol close to 8pm, the moon is a beacon of light shining brightly in the dark cloudy sky above flats.

In another photo, a street lamp appears to be “bouncing” the moon.

An expert photographer said he finally obtained his “long-wished shot” of the moon blazing behind the Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck.

Another photographer went even further, snagging a jaw-dropping series of shots of the moon rising beside, then above the SkyPark.

The outstanding photos perfectly capture the sense of awe at seeing the first supermoon of the year grace our skies.

Next Blue Moon will be in 2027

The last seasonal blue moon took place in August 2021, some three years ago.

The next one will take place another three years later — in May 2027.

Those who missed the Blue Sturgeon Moon can still catch other supermoons this year though.

The Super Harvest Moon will take place on 18 Sept, the Super Hunter’s Moon on 17 Oct and the Beaver Moon on 15 Nov.

Featured image adapted from Ivan Goh via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore on Facebook.