BlueSG Opel Corsa-e Car Crashes Through Divider Railing In Tampines, Family Seen With Vehicle

Another BlueSG Opel Corsa-e Car Involved In Accident, Apparently Crashes Through Divider

On 27 Oct, electric car-sharing service BlueSG added Opel Corsa-e Cars to their fleet.

Unfortunately, just days after the launch, one of the new cars was seen with a punctured tyre and scratched bumper after an apparent accident.

Now, another BlueSG Opel Corsa-e was spotted after having apparently crashed through the railing of a road divider in Tampines.

A family with a child were with the vehicle, said an eyewitness.

Facebook photos & video show car perched on divider

Photos and a video of the incident were shared in a Facebook post in the BlueSG Users Group on Friday (2 Dec).

The clip showed the back of the BlueSG car slightly protruding onto the road while the body was perched awkwardly on the road diver.

A photo shared in the same post showed a man and woman pushing a stroller on the pavement just opposite the crashed vehicle. The man appeared to be making a phone call.

It’s uncertain whether the family are linked to the vehicle or just passers-by.

However, the OP identified the car as an Opel Corsa-e, and said the incident happened along Tampines Avenue 9.

She lamented that the Corsa-e had become a “bumper car” after less than two months of usage.

Railing gap evident after BlueSG car crashes through divider

Another eyewitness posted in the comments that she didn’t see the crash, but heard it.

There was also a white car opposite, which luckily didn’t get hit, she said.

The photo she shared had a clearer view of the crash from above, with a large gap evidently in the railing where the car crashed through.

The OP claimed that she noticed the car was driven by a woman who was accompanied by her husband. The couple also have a kid, she added.

Netizens speculate over excess amount payable

Commenters on the post speculated how much in damage excess the driver would have to pay due to such an accident.

While some said it would amount to between S$5,000 and S$9,000, one netizen estimated it could be S$10,000 to S$16,000. Another said the amount payable would be higher due to the damage to public property.

A commenter claimed that his friend had to pay more than S$6,000 even though the accident wasn’t his fault.

According to BlueSG’s website, the own damage excess applicable is S$5,000 for drivers aged 26 and above and who’ve had a licence for over two years. Otherwise, it’s S$8,000. The same applies to the third party excess.

New BlueSG car had punctured tyre & scratched bumper in Nov

This is the second reported accident involving one of the new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e cars since their launch.

In November, A BlueSG Opel Corsa-e was seen with a punctured tyre and scratched bumper in Telok Blangah Rise.

Its licence plate number matched that of a car used and reviewed by an early user on 28 Oct.

At the time, BlueSG said they were aware of the accident and were conducting investigations into it.

MS News has reached out to BlueSG for comment on this latest incident, and will update this article with their response.

