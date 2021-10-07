BMTC Shares Photos Of What Recruits Do On their First Night At Pulau Tekong

Enlisting for National Service (NS) is a rite of passage all young Singaporean males go through. Needless to say, adjusting to life as a recruit is no walk in the park.

On Wednesday (6 Oct), Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) took to Facebook to share snapshots of some enlistees’ first night as recruits in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Many parents thanked BMTC for the photos that provided them with a glimpse of what their sons’ first days were like.

Enlistees settle into bunks

On Wednesday (6 Oct), BMTC granted the public rare access into the life of new enlistees as they begin their NS stints.

After parting with their loved ones and arriving at Pulau Tekong, the enlistees collected their SAF issued items.

They then made their very first journey to their company lines (coyline).

Enlistees then go to their bunks to unpack while awaiting their haircuts.

In the meantime, many get down to housekeeping, fitting their bedsheets and organising the space that they will call home for the next 9 weeks.

The departure from civilian life is certainly a lot to take in and some take the moment to let it sink in.

After settling down, a commander gives some instructions to an enlistee who dutifully notes it down on the iconic SAF notebook.

Shaving their heads & making their first call home

The first day of enlistment is one of many farewells for the new recruits, which includes saying goodbye to their hair. The Tekong barber aunties certainly show no mercy as they get down to work.

The newfound cooling sensation will definitely take some getting used to for most of the new enlistees.

Sporting their new look, enlistees were then asked to fill up a personal wellbeing form so their commanders get to know each of them better.

They were then given time to make their first of many phone calls home or to their partner.

Enlistees then head back to their bunk for their first-ever admin time.

Which for most, is also the time to shower and wind down for the day.

And just like that, their first day as a recruit has almost come to a close as they settle back into their bunks to await lights out.

Parents appreciate BMTC’s photos of recruits

Many parents whose sons are in Tekong appreciated BMTC’s efforts, saying they are reassured by these photos.

Some parents, whose sons are already done with BMT, also expressed gratefulness for the sneak peek into their lives, saying it gives them more understanding of what they had gone through.

This parent even offered some encouragement to the new enlistees.

Glad photos offer comfort to parents

It’s been an age-old tradition for parents to see their sons off at Pulau Tekong, but as with many things, Covid-19 restrictions have rendered this impossible.

Not being able to catch a glimpse of their sons’ lives as they hit this milestone is understandably tough and worrying for parents.

We’re glad these photos offer some comfort to parents, assuring them that their children are in safe hands.

