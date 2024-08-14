Collision occurs in Bedok after BMW driver jams on brakes, motorist accused of being ‘serial e-braker’

MG car rear-ends BMW vehicle in Bedok on 1 Aug

Earlier this month, a traffic accident happened near Bedok Mall after an MG vehicle rear-ended a BMW car.

The driver of the MG vehicle has since shared footage of the incident on social media, accusing the BMW driver of ‘jam-braking’.

Dashcam footage taken from the MG vehicle showed both cars approaching Bedok MRT Station from the West, along New Upper Changi Road.

Without warning, the grey BMW that was initially driving along the middle lane activates its right signal light.

The BMW driver then cuts into the rightmost lane, despite being in close proximity to the MG vehicle.

The driver of the MG vehicle proceeds to sound its horn.

Immediately after, the BMW driver came to an abrupt stop, even though there was a significant gap separating it and the car in front.

Unable to stop in time, the MG car rear-ended the BMW sedan.

The heavy impact of the collision propelled the BMW sedan while flinging open the MG car’s charging cover.

Speaking to MS News, the MG driver’s wife explained that her husband sounded the horn as he felt his vehicle might be in the BMW car’s blind spot.

She also said that the vehicle could not be charged following the accident.

BMW driver identified as “serial e-braker”

After the dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, an unidentified netizen pointed out that the BMW driver was also involved in a similar accident last April in Bukit Batok.

SG Road Vigilante subsequently reposted footage of the Bukit Batok incident.

Thereafter, another netizen commented on the video, claiming he was the other driver involved in the Bukit Batok incident.

The netizen soon got in touch with the MG driver’s wife and confirmed the allegation after exchanging particulars concerning the other party.

She later found that the BMW car involved in the accident in August is being sold on sgcarmart as an “accident-free vehicle”.

Calling him a “serial e-braker”, the MG driver’s wife accused the BMW driver of endangering other road users.

She also urged other “victims” to step forward to share their experiences so they have a stronger case against the BMW driver.

The MG driver has lodged a police report over the incident.

