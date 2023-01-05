BMW Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident With Mercedes On CTE, Driver Appealing For Witnesses

BMW Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident With Mercedes Along CTE On 3 Jan

On Tuesday (3 Jan), a BMW was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a Mercedes.

Thankfully, the accident was not fatal, but the driver’s parents had to be sent to the hospital due to their injuries.

In the hope of catching the culprit, the driver is appealing for eyewitnesses and seeking dashcam footage of the incident.

BMW involved in CTE accident with Mercedes

On Wednesday (4 Jan), a Facebook user posted a photo of his car, which appeared severely scratched and dented.

According to the OP, the accident occurred around 7.50pm on Tuesday (3 Jan), on the CTE heading towards SLE, just after the Braddell exit.

However, as the incident happened too quickly, he could not identify the Mercedes’ colour.

Mercedes was allegedly speeding

In the comments, OP shared that his parents were driving on the second lane of the expressway.

They were next to the Mercedes, which was allegedly speeding.

As a result, both cars collided, with the impact reportedly sending the OP’s car spinning across the road, hitting the divider along the first lane.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped after being hit by another car from behind.

The OP’s parents are currently receiving medical attention in the hospital.

A police report has also been lodged. Hence, the OP is looking for possible eyewitnesses and dashcam footage of the accident.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Google Maps.