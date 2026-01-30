BMW driver cuts into lane along PIE and rear-ends car, no one taken to hospital

BMW driver’s reckless lane change leads to crash along PIE

A BMW driver has come under fire after dashcam footage showed him cutting into another lane before rear-ending a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The incident occurred on the evening of 26 Jan along the PIE towards Changi, just before the Upper Serangoon Road exit.

BMW cuts into lane, fails to stop in time

Later that day, dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The BMW 630i was seen travelling in the leftmost lane, which leads to the Central Expressway (CTE).

The driver then attempted to cut into the adjacent lane for vehicles exiting the PIE towards Upper Serangoon Road.

However, traffic in that lane was already moving slowly due to a bottleneck.

As a result, the BMW was unable to brake in time and rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra in front.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident showed the Hyundai’s rear boot completely smashed in.

Based on the video, the Hyundai driver appeared to have avoided serious injuries and was seen walking over to the BMW after the collision.

Netizens outraged by reckless driving

Netizens were quick to voice their anger in the comments section.

Some called for the BMW driver’s licence to be revoked.

Another commenter pointed out that even if the driver had made a wrong turn, they could have continued ahead and turned back safely.

One netizen summed up their frustration over road safety in Singapore, joking that they would only feel safe driving a cement truck.

MS News reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who said they were alerted to the incident at around 6.15pm.

No one was conveyed to hospital.

