Ismail Sabri Says BN Does Not Support PH Or PN As Government, Will Remain In Opposition

Ismail Sabri Says BN Will Remain In Opposition

UPDATE (2.45pm): Speaking to reporters outside Istana Negara, the Malaysian King said he will make the decision “as soon as possible” while urging Malaysians to be patient and calm.

–

Malaysia’s 15th General Election is full of twists and turns. It’s been several days, but the people have yet to know which party will form the next government.

At 2pm on Tuesday (22 Nov), caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Barisan Nasional would not support the Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The announcement came at the stipulated deadline given by the King.

Since BN will not join either coalition under current circumstances, he noted that the party would remain in the opposition.

All eyes are on the King

Initially, the coalitions were supposed to present proof of MPs’ support to form a government by 2pm on Monday (21 Nov).

However, the palace later announced that the deadline had been extended to 2pm the next day, which is today (22 Nov).

Speculation has been rife on social media on the various party partnerships.

On the one hand, PN said they had collected more than 112 statutory declarations from MPs who supported Muhyiddin Yassin as PM. On the other, PH noted otherwise.

They revealed they were negotiating with BN on an alliance to form the government.

All eyes are now on Malaysia’s King as the final decision likely lies in his hands.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Abd. Raai Osman on Flickr.