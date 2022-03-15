Boat That Sits Up To 24 Pax Available For Rental At $2K Till 30 Apr

For those who enjoy basking in Singapore’s sunny weather, nothing sounds better than hanging on a boat with some friends, some drinks, and some great food.

On Saturday (12 Mar), a Facebook post shared a promotion that allows outdoor lovers to rent a boat for up to 12 hours at just $2,000.

The ship can fit up to 24 persons and is ideal for activities like fishing, dining, board games, and even a staycation — whatever floats their boat.

1-day boat rental available for $2K

According to the Facebook post, the boat rental is available for 2 time slots — 9am-5pm or 7pm-7am.

So whether you are looking to get a tan, share a drink with friends under the sun, or have a unique staycay overnight with friends, renting the boat will allow you to sea-s the day.

At $2,000, the whole boat can be rented for up to 24 individuals.

Alternatively, 22 people – comprising 2 smaller groups – can share the boat at the price of $100 per person.

The price will include a 2-way ferry from Changi Point Ferry Terminal.

After it sets off, the boat will dock at either Pulau Ubin or Ketam Island.

Fish, play board games, or have a BBQ

Going by the pictures, the boat has plenty of space for guests to sit and chill out with good company.

There is also a whole slew of activities available onboard. Guest can choose to fish, play board games, or even have a barbeque.

If you prefer to enjoy some fresh gourmet from the sea, live seafood worth $324 will also be “sponsored” by folks from Live Crazy Seafood.

Here’s the live seafood you will be getting for the price:

2 red lobsters (~900g)

XL clams (3kg)

mussels (3kg)

white prawns (500g)

The boat rental promotion will run from now till 30 Apr.

For more information, check out the Facebook post here.

Reach out to the company if interested

If you happen to be looking for a unique way to sail-ebrate a special occasion, have a company event, or simply have a good time with friends, here’s your chance.

To make a booking, do reach out to the company at the number 8764 4166.

