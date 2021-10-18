Pulau Ubin Guide Drives Taxi For A Living, Hopes To Get Public Support

Pulau Ubin, while interesting to explore, could be difficult for visitors to navigate around due to the large size.

Members of the public who wish to explore more of the island can now hire a Pulau Ubin guide known as Uncle Satay.

While he was formerly a guide, his main income now comes from driving a taxi around the island. However, he can still bring passengers around and show them scenic views of the island.

A lady who had worked with Uncle Satay before have since publicised his services on Facebook to help with his income.

Source

Visitors who are interested can give Uncle Satay a call to book his taxi in advance.

Pulau Ubin guide can bring you around the island by taxi

On Sunday (17 Oct), a lady took to Facebook to advertise Uncle Satay’s taxi services.

She had worked with him on a documentary 2 years ago and knew he had a good amount of experience and knowledge about Pulau Ubin.

Uncle Satay had shown her how to hunt for crabs in a sustainable manner for her documentary.

Source

However, since then, Uncle Satay can no longer wade in the mangrove waters like before due to old age wearing his knees down.

Source

Hence, he now relies largely on his taxi services to earn a living.

Source

However, due to current travel restrictions, there has been lesser demand for it.

Visitors to Pulau Ubin can book taxi in advance

To give Uncle Satay more publicity, the lady decided to share more about his services on Facebook.

Those who are planning to explore the island can book Uncle Satay in advance.

He will not only bring visitors around, but he can also recommend chio spots for people to sightsee, fish, hike and even paktor.

Additionally, this could even be an educational trip for both children and adults to get to know more about the island.

Hope taxi business will pick up

Visitors of Pulau Ubin who are interested in learning more about the island can book Uncle Satay’s taxi before arriving.

Hopefully, Uncle Satay’s taxi business would be able to pick up with more people getting to know about his services.

Featured image adapted from Cheah Wenqi on Facebook.