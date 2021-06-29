Rare Green Broadbill Seen At Pulau Ubin On 27 and 28 Jun

Singapore is home to a great diversity of wildlife species, but some might not be frequently seen due to their elusiveness.

On 27 and 28 Jun, birdwatchers like Joyce Le Mesurier were treated to the majestic sight of a rare Green Broadbill at Pulau Ubin.

The bright green bird reportedly extinct in Singapore 70 years ago, so to describe it as a rare sighting is quite an understatement.

Locally extinct Green Broadbill spotted at Pulau Ubin

Decades ago, the little Green Broadbill used to populate Pulau Ubin. However, since 1941, it’s hardly been seen in Singapore, according to Singapore Birds Project (SBP).

Naturally, the recent sighting of the bright green bird at Pulau Ubin stirred up quite a bit of excitement amongst bird lovers, one of whom was Facebook user Shahrul Kamal.

Another birdwatcher named Lee Chin Pong even managed to capture a video of the bird’s soft chirps in a video.

A rare visitor, the species was last sighted on 11 April 2021. Before that, it was last seen 7 years ago in 2014.

Many birdwatchers described the sighting as a “lifer” — the very first time they had seen a bird species.

Likely from neighbouring country

The Green Broadbill seen at Pulau Ubin is likely a male, distinguishable by its deep green feathers and the broad tuft of fluffy feathers atop its beak.

It also has a distinct black patch behind its eyes as well as broad black bars on its wings.

Female Green Broadbills typically resemble males but are duller in colour and have no black markings.

The species can typically be found in forests but have also been spotted in wooded areas and gardens here in Singapore.

While it’s unclear how long it has been at Pulau Ubin, the Green Broadbill is likely a long-distance disperser and could be visiting from neighbouring countries.

Near Threatened conservation status

According to SBP, the Green Broadbill is classified as a Near Threatened species.

This is largely due to the fact that they are highly sensitive to habitat loss and degradation.

Although they can be found in many parts along the Malay Penisula, Sumatra, and Borneo, their population has been rapidly declining.

Observe proper etiquette at parks

To be able to catch sight of such a rare and beautiful bird is truly a once in a lifetime experience.

If you’re hoping to catch sight of this beauty at Pulau Ubin, you can try your luck by visiting the island soon.

However, do remember to always practise proper etiquette when visiting these parks so as not to disturb our wildlife creatures.

