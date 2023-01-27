Pregnant Mother & 6-Year-Old Daughter Die In Krabi Boat Accident, Father Survives

Pregnant Malaysian Woman & Daughter Die In Boat Accident During Holiday In Krabi, Thailand

An enjoyable holiday took a tragic turn for a Malaysian family on Wednesday (25 Jan) when a boat they were in capsized while touring Poda Island in Krabi, Thailand.

A young child and her mother, who was pregnant, passed away, while the father survived.

The police are planning to question the boat operator, who also survived, after he is discharged from the hospital.

Boat carrying family of 3 capsizes & sinks in Krabi

According to The Thaiger, the victims are Tan Chen Woon, 36, and her six-year-old daughter.

They were on a longtail boat with the father, 37-year-old Gan Kah Seng, and boat operator Sala Budsa, 45, when the vessel capsized and sank.

A young fisherman discovered them floating in the sea and pulled them onto his boat before bringing them to shore at Klong Sai Pier.

The woman and child, who were already unconscious when found, were later pronounced dead at Krabi Hospital.

Thai PBS World notes that the boat operator was the only one wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Krabi governor Passakorn Bunyalak said that the boat likely capsized due to large waves, Bernama reports.

He also said that both Mr Gan and Mr Sala are recovering well under close hospital supervision.

Krabi governor orders agencies to assist Malaysian family

The tragedy prompted Mr Passakorn to inform the relevant agencies to render assistance to the family of the victims.

Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid, the Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, also told Bernama that the consulate is trying its best to help repatriate the bodies to Malaysia.

Police officers intend to speak to Mr Sala for more details upon his discharge from the hospital.

