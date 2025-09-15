Man & woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in M’sia, bodies were metres apart

Two bodies bearing multiple stab wounds found in housing estate in Kedah, police investigating

A quiet housing estate in Guar Chempedak, Kedah, turned into a crime scene on Thursday night (11 Sept) after two bodies bearing multiple stab wounds were discovered in separate locations.

The victims — a 30-year-old man from Yan and a 28-year-old woman from Sungai Petani — were found just metres apart, in what police are now investigating as a possible double murder.

Woman found dead in car, man found lying on road

According to The New Straits Times, police were alerted to the incident at around 9.40pm.

Yan district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Abdullah said the woman was discovered in a Proton Wira car parked in front of a house.

On the other hand, the man was found lying on the road in a nearby residential area. Both had multiple stab wounds.

Authorities believe the wounds were inflicted with a sharp object.

The police are still investigating the sequence of events leading to their deaths and are working to establish the relationship between the two victims.

Motive for killings remains unclear

Supt Mohd Hamizi also stated that police are examining the victims’ movements before the incident, but the motive for the killings remains unclear.

The bodies have been sent to the Forensic Department at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem examinations.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Also read: Indonesian worker in M’sia found dead with severe head injuries in dormitory



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro.