Handcuffed body with feet tied found in canal in Thailand, may be linked to 2023 cold case

Body was found dumped in canal in Thailand by local villagers

In a chilling discovery that has rattled a community in southern Thailand, a badly decomposed, handcuffed body was found in a remote canal on Friday (20 June).

The morbid find was eerily reminiscent of a similar unsolved murder case in the same area two years ago.

Body found wrapped in palm leaves in canal in Thailand

The male body was found by local villagers out fishing, and the police were called, reported Thai news media Channel 7.

It was concealed beneath layers of sugar palm leaves, partially submerged in a canal behind a palm plantation in Mueang District of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Locals told the police they had been setting up fish traps when they were hit by a pungent stench. Following the smell, they noticed something suspicious poking out from under the leaves in the water.

When they moved them aside, they realised that it was a body.

The remains were wearing a dark blue T-shirt and light blue trousers, with the face no longer recognisable due to advanced decomposition.

In fact, the back had rotted so severely that the ribs were exposed.

Deceased suspected to have been killed & dumped

Most disturbingly, his wrists were bound with handcuffs and both ankles were bound tightly with a white cloth.

Investigators believe he was likely killed elsewhere and dumped at the isolated site, which is surrounded by rice fields and swamp forest.

The area is so remote that it’s rarely accessed by anyone except farmers and fishermen.

A preliminary examination by forensic officers concluded that the man had been dead for at least two weeks.

Similar cold case occurred 2 years ago in the same area

Police are now drawing parallels to a disturbing case from two years ago where a man was also found handcuffed and dumped in the same area.

In that 2023 incident, the victim had also been shot.

That case remains unsolved, with the victim not identified, raising fears that the two killings could be linked or part of a wider criminal pattern.

DNA testing underway

Investigators are urgently working to determine the identity of the deceased, with forensic analysis and DNA testing already underway.

The authorities are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer or a criminal syndicate that targets unidentified victims and disposes of their bodies.

Police have urged anyone with missing relatives or relevant information to come forward immediately.

